Cute In Shorts: Ananya, Pooja, Surbhi...

Cute In Shorts: Ananya, Pooja, Surbhi...

By REDIFF STYLE
April 16, 2024 08:40 IST
'Tis the season to wear shorts; after all summer -- the season of less is more -- is here. 

No wonder B-town celebs have been letting their toned legs grab all the attention.  

IMAGE: That's Pooja Hegde's salute to the sandwich trend. 
The baby pink shirt will take her from brunch to the gaming zone to drinks in an instant. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday flaunts her love for all things girly. 
'What more do I need when I'm already pretty in pink,' she asks.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar's look is a reminder that's it is time for a much-deserved break. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If your mind goes blank every time you need to style your April-May wardrobe, take a style cue from Parul Gulati. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is Erica Fernandes planning her holiday in her bathtub? 
Her beige jorts -- that's baggy jeans shorts for those of us not cued into fashion jargon -- and powder blue top are very much on theme.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Surbhi Chandna's outfit hits the high note on the glamour meter. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu looks so comfy in these cool-girl separates. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
Sharmilee Sharmin

Sharmilee Sharmin

This Desi Model Is In Love With...

This Desi Model Is In Love With...

