Cute In Shorts: Ananya, Pooja, Surbhi...

'Tis the season to wear shorts; after all summer -- the season of less is more -- is here.

No wonder B-town celebs have been letting their toned legs grab all the attention.

IMAGE: That's Pooja Hegde's salute to the sandwich trend.

The baby pink shirt will take her from brunch to the gaming zone to drinks in an instant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday flaunts her love for all things girly.

'What more do I need when I'm already pretty in pink,' she asks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar's look is a reminder that's it is time for a much-deserved break.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

IMAGE: If your mind goes blank every time you need to style your April-May wardrobe, take a style cue from Parul Gulati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

IMAGE: Is Erica Fernandes planning her holiday in her bathtub?

Her beige jorts -- that's baggy jeans shorts for those of us not cued into fashion jargon -- and powder blue top are very much on theme.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

IMAGE: Surbhi Chandna's outfit hits the high note on the glamour meter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram