Cute In Shorts: Ananya, Pooja, Surbhi...

'Tis the season to wear shorts; after all summer -- the season of less is more -- is here.
No wonder B-town celebs have been letting their toned legs grab all the attention.
IMAGE: That's Pooja Hegde's salute to the sandwich trend.
The baby pink shirt will take her from brunch to the gaming zone to drinks in an instant.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya Panday flaunts her love for all things girly.
'What more do I need when I'm already pretty in pink,' she asks.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Mithila Palkar's look is a reminder that's it is time for a much-deserved break.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram
IMAGE: If your mind goes blank every time you need to style your April-May wardrobe, take a style cue from Parul Gulati.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram
IMAGE: Is Erica Fernandes planning her holiday in her bathtub?
Her beige jorts -- that's baggy jeans shorts for those of us not cued into fashion jargon -- and powder blue top are very much on theme.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram
IMAGE: Surbhi Chandna's outfit hits the high note on the glamour meter.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandna/Instagram
IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu looks so comfy in these cool-girl separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram