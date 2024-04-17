News
Srishty Knows Just How To Handle The Summer Heat

Srishty Knows Just How To Handle The Summer Heat

By REDIFF STYLE
April 17, 2024 11:17 IST
Srishty Rode is always one step ahead in the fashion game. 

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant, who soon be seen in Gabru Gang, is a style multitasker. 

She can slay in a swimsuit by day and give us a dekko of her traditional, sanskari vibes in a gorgeous lehenga at night. 

IMAGE: Srishty looks breathtaking in that black one-piece bathing suit.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Srishty Rode/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She paints the town red in a gorgeous lehenga set. 

 

IMAGE: Srishty's in the mood to relax in a printed co-ord set. 

 

IMAGE: A pataka in all-red, she keeps it chic in an off-shoulder silhouette. 

 

IMAGE: Srishty's pista green separates are cooler than the drink in her hand. 

 

IMAGE: She makes a compelling case for teaming floral lehengas with an embroidered choli

 

IMAGE: Distressed jeans and bright yellow crocs are twice the fun on a hot summer day. 

 

IMAGE: A yellow frilly top and a yellow bow in her hair -- what fun!

