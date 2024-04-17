Srishty Knows Just How To Handle The Summer Heat

Srishty Rode is always one step ahead in the fashion game.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant, who soon be seen in Gabru Gang, is a style multitasker.

She can slay in a swimsuit by day and give us a dekko of her traditional, sanskari vibes in a gorgeous lehenga at night.

IMAGE: Srishty looks breathtaking in that black one-piece bathing suit.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Srishty Rode/Instagram

IMAGE: She paints the town red in a gorgeous lehenga set.

IMAGE: Srishty's in the mood to relax in a printed co-ord set.

IMAGE: A pataka in all-red, she keeps it chic in an off-shoulder silhouette.

IMAGE: Srishty's pista green separates are cooler than the drink in her hand.

IMAGE: She makes a compelling case for teaming floral lehengas with an embroidered choli.

IMAGE: Distressed jeans and bright yellow crocs are twice the fun on a hot summer day.

IMAGE: A yellow frilly top and a yellow bow in her hair -- what fun!