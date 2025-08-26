Send Your Lord Ganesha Pix!

Please e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

You can't miss the excitement, and the sense of expectancy, in the air.

He's coming. After a year-long wait. And you find yourself smiling without reason.

For Bappa will soon be here.

Murtis, big and small, are winding their way to homes and pandals.

And, on the morning of August 27, Lord Ganesha's Face will be unveiled, much to the joy of His devotees.

We all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Will you go pandal hopping?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.