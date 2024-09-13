A Lord Ganesha Celebration With An Important Message

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Presenting the latest set of responses where readers tell us how the festival keeps tradition alive and brings their community together.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Lord Ganesha sends an important message from Professor Ravindra Patil's home.

The Patil family from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai has an interesting way of celebrating Ganesh Utsav every year.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Professor Patil with his wife.

For the past 17 years, Professor Ravindra Patil and his family, seen here with his wife, have been celebrating the festival by organising multiple art and entertainment events for the community while trying to send a positive social message.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Guests assemble at the Patil residence to seek Bappa's blessings.

This year too, they encouraged guests and visitors to switch to paper bags instead of using plastic ones which would help the environment; they also promoted the habit of reading.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The Patils have found a unique way to inspire and give back to the community.

To decorate their house for the festival, they created unique paper bags with an appeal to save the environment, all created by calligraphy artiste Vilas Samel.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Their home is filled with messages highlighting the importance of books and healthy reading habits.

Inspired by the tongue-in-cheek signboards found in Pune, known as 'Puneri patya', they incorporate educational messages about the importance of books and the reading habit.

Swati Shivsharan and her daughter Parisa narrate poems. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com and her daughternarrate poems.

On the second day of the festivities, a poetry concert was organised that was attended by both aspiring and professional poets from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jalindar Patange

Jalindar Radhakishn Patange and his wife, Manisha, have been celebrating Ganesh Utsav for 29 years now at their residence in Andheri, northwest Mumbai.

IMAGE: Gauri Ganpati at the Patange residence. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jalandir Patange

"We used to celebrate the festival in our hometown in Beed where my mother lives.

"Since we moved to Mumbai, my family has been bringing home Gauri Ganpati every year," Patange says.

Goddess Gauri, Lord Ganesha's mother. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jalandar Patange

"Our special homemade bhog consists of ukadiche modak, puran poli, kanavale and amti."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Wadivkar

Jyoti Wadivkar from Borivali West, north Mumbai, says, "We have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for more than 100 years.

"We always bring an eco-friendly Bappa. The decoration is made of paper and waste material.

"This year, the theme of our decoration was rain so we have used handmade paper umbrellas."

Manisha Kotian visited her friend Bakulesh Trivedi and family in Borivali, north Mumbai.

The Trivedis, who have been celebrating the festival since 2009, consciously opted for a sustainable celebration a few years ago.

"For the last 12 years, both the murti and the decor have been eco-friendly," Manisha says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jagat B Parekh

Jagat B Parekh from Mahavir Nahar, Kandivali West, north Mumbai, shares a photograph his Lord Ganpati.

"This is the 15th year of Ganesh Utsav celebrations in our home.

"Bappa is everything to my family.

"We love and respect Him. We pray to Him, talk to Him and even play with Him.

"He is supreme for all of us. His blessings are always with us.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya."

