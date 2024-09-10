News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'

'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'

By MRUNMAYEE GADHAVE, DEEPALI SHINDE, DEVANG VAIDYA, RISHIKESH TIWARI, ARYAVEER, ANIK GHOSH
September 10, 2024 12:25 IST
Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.
You've overwhelmed us with your response.
Thank you!
Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Lord Ganesha

Mrunmayee Gadhave, who lives in Nashik, sent us this picture of Lord Ganesha at their home.

 

Lord Ganesha

Deepali and Santosh Shinde are excited that Lord Ganesha is visiting their home in Dubai.

Sharing this picture of their celebrations, Deepali writes, "Lovingly brought home this beautiful Ganeshji, adorned with vibrant garlands, homemade modaks and snacks offered to the Lord, creating a divine and serene ambiance in our home."

 

Lord Ganesha

Devang Vaidya is celebrating Lord Ganesha in Ahmedabad.

 

Lord Ganesha

Rishikesh Tiwari who lives in Vikhroli, central Mumbai, has been celebrating Ganesh Utsav for 18 years now.

This year too, his family is hosting their favourite deity at their home for five days.

Describing the theme and decor, Rishikesh says, "Shrimant Gajanan Bappa is sitting in a relaxed pose in Darbar as the Shree Maha Vishnu avatar.

"Both the mushaks (His vehicle) are hand painted. Riddhi and Siddhi (Lord Ganesha's wives) are also with our Bappa.

The Tiwaris have used recycled material to create an eco-friendly decor.

"The murti (idol) is made of saadu mitti (clay) and Visarjan will be performed in an artificial pond created by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai near our residence.

"Hey Shrimant Gajanan Bappa, bless all of us!"

The Tiwaris have shared a video as well :)

 

 

Lord Ganesha

Aryaveer explains how his younger sister and he eagerly await the festival every year.

He says, "For us, He is our best friend who comes every year to our home on his vacation.

"Love u Ganesha!"

 

Anik Ghosh is celebrating the festival in his housing society, Mahalaxmi, in Kolkata.

Please hover your mouse or click on the image to take a closer look at their Lord Ganesha.

Dear Readers, we all have our own ways of welcoming the Vignaharta.

How are you celebrating Ganesh Utsav this year?

Have you brought Lord Ganesha home or will you be visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

If He is visiting your home, do you have a theme? Have you made the idol yourself?

Is there a favourite prasad you make for Lord Ganesha? Do share the recipe and pictures with us.

Will you go pandal hopping? Or do you have an unforgettable memory related to Lord Ganesha? We'd love to hear about it.

Please send your Ganpati 2024 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Do tell us Why Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.

MRUNMAYEE GADHAVE, DEEPALI SHINDE, DEVANG VAIDYA, RISHIKESH TIWARI, ARYAVEER, ANIK GHOSH Nashik, Dubai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata
