'Lord Ganesha Is Our Best Friend'

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Mrunmayee Gadhave, who lives in Nashik, sent us this picture of Lord Ganesha at their home.

Deepali and Santosh Shinde are excited that Lord Ganesha is visiting their home in Dubai.

Sharing this picture of their celebrations, Deepali writes, "Lovingly brought home this beautiful Ganeshji, adorned with vibrant garlands, homemade modaks and snacks offered to the Lord, creating a divine and serene ambiance in our home."

Devang Vaidya is celebrating Lord Ganesha in Ahmedabad.

Rishikesh Tiwari who lives in Vikhroli, central Mumbai, has been celebrating Ganesh Utsav for 18 years now.

This year too, his family is hosting their favourite deity at their home for five days.

Describing the theme and decor, Rishikesh says, "Shrimant Gajanan Bappa is sitting in a relaxed pose in Darbar as the Shree Maha Vishnu avatar.

"Both the mushaks (His vehicle) are hand painted. Riddhi and Siddhi (Lord Ganesha's wives) are also with our Bappa.

The Tiwaris have used recycled material to create an eco-friendly decor.

"The murti (idol) is made of saadu mitti (clay) and Visarjan will be performed in an artificial pond created by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai near our residence.

"Hey Shrimant Gajanan Bappa, bless all of us!"

The Tiwaris have shared a video as well :)

Aryaveer explains how his younger sister and he eagerly await the festival every year.

He says, "For us, He is our best friend who comes every year to our home on his vacation.

"Love u Ganesha!"

Anik Ghosh is celebrating the festival in his housing society, Mahalaxmi, in Kolkata.

Please hover your mouse or click on the image to take a closer look at their Lord Ganesha.

