News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » From Virginia To Kachiguda, Ganpati Bappa Morya

From Virginia To Kachiguda, Ganpati Bappa Morya

By SUNDEEP N, NYRA NAGRE, DR MRS JAYASHREE ARVIND DAKE, HARSHA BHATT, CHANDRASHEKHAR KATHANE
September 16, 2024 18:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.
You've overwhelmed us with your response.
Thank you!
Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Do check out how readers from across India and abroad are celebrating Lord Ganesha in their own special way.

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sundeep N

Sundeep N from Dublin, California, sends us these “beautiful Lord Ganapathy deities adorned with garlands inside a leaf-decorated mandap”.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyra Nagre

Nyra Nagre from Virginia Beach, Virginia, has decorated her Bappa with yellow sevanthi and orange marigold flowers.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Mrs Jayashree Arvind Dake

Dr Mrs Jayashree Arvind Dake from Kachiguda, Hyderabad, says “We keep Him in our puja room. We only do simple puja and natural decoration.

“We do not allow the decoration to supersede Dear Lord Ganesha and His charm.

“Lord Ganesha is so attractive that actually no decoration as such is required.

“Taking into consideration of pollution and global warming, we only use leaves, flowers, fruits and that too in smaller quantities.”

“Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsha Bhatt

“Happy Ganesha festival to you and your team,” says Harsha Bhatt.

Thanks, Harsha :) Happy Ganesha festival to you and all our readers.

“I am enclosing my adorable Ganesha who is not going to be immersed but added to my collection of the last 25 years.”

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrashekhar Kathane

And that’s Chandrashekhar Kathane’s Lord Ganesha.

Dear Readers, Please send your Ganpati 2024 pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: My Lord Ganesha).

Do mention your Name and Where You Live. Don't forget to tell us Why Lord Ganesha has a special place in your heart.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUNDEEP N, NYRA NAGRE, DR MRS JAYASHREE ARVIND DAKE, HARSHA BHATT, CHANDRASHEKHAR KATHANE
COMMENT
Print this article
How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!
How Cute Is This Bal Ganpati!
Brilliant! A Toy Themed GaneshUtsav
Brilliant! A Toy Themed GaneshUtsav
'Bappa Has Always Granted My Wishes'
'Bappa Has Always Granted My Wishes'
Kejriwal to quit tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM
Kejriwal to quit tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM
Ganesh Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Ganesh Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own
Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own
Rahul To Return To RCB?
Rahul To Return To RCB?

More like this

How Well Do You Know Lord Ganesha?

How Well Do You Know Lord Ganesha?

Thane to Furth! Welcome, Lord Ganesha

Thane to Furth! Welcome, Lord Ganesha

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances