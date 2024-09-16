From Virginia To Kachiguda, Ganpati Bappa Morya

Dear Readers, we asked you to send us your Lord Ganesha pictures.

You've overwhelmed us with your response.

Thank you!

Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Utsav.

Do check out how readers from across India and abroad are celebrating Lord Ganesha in their own special way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sundeep N

Sundeep N from Dublin, California, sends us these “beautiful Lord Ganapathy deities adorned with garlands inside a leaf-decorated mandap”.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nyra Nagre

Nyra Nagre from Virginia Beach, Virginia, has decorated her Bappa with yellow sevanthi and orange marigold flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Mrs Jayashree Arvind Dake

Dr Mrs Jayashree Arvind Dake from Kachiguda, Hyderabad, says “We keep Him in our puja room. We only do simple puja and natural decoration.

“We do not allow the decoration to supersede Dear Lord Ganesha and His charm.

“Lord Ganesha is so attractive that actually no decoration as such is required.

“Taking into consideration of pollution and global warming, we only use leaves, flowers, fruits and that too in smaller quantities.”

“Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsha Bhatt

“Happy Ganesha festival to you and your team,” says Harsha Bhatt.

Thanks, Harsha :) Happy Ganesha festival to you and all our readers.

“I am enclosing my adorable Ganesha who is not going to be immersed but added to my collection of the last 25 years.”

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrashekhar Kathane

And that’s Chandrashekhar Kathane’s Lord Ganesha.

