Ganesh Utsav, Maharashtra's celebration of the God of New Beginnings, begins on Ganesh Chaturthi, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and will be celebrated for 10 days, until Anant Chaturthi, Friday, September 2022, the day of visarjan (immersion).

IMAGE: Lord Ganesha idols make their way through the streets of Mumbai. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com