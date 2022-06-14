News
Ganesha Begins Journey To Australia

Ganesha Begins Journey To Australia

By Rediff News
June 14, 2022 08:30 IST
The United Indians of South Australia, an organisation founded in 2016 in Adelaide, South Australia, has been celebrating Ganesh Utsav since its inception.

The Ganesha idol at the Adelaide Ganesh Utsav is created by sculptors Manohar Bagwe and Sadanand Bagwe who also create the famous Lalbaug Cha Raja Ganesha.

The Bagwes have created a 21 feet high Ganesha for this year's Ganesh Utsav in Adelaide, which began its its journey to Australia on Monday, June 13, 2022.

This year's Ganesh Utsav in Adelaide will be held on September 3 and 4 and is expected to attract more than 15,000 devotees from all over Australia, according to United Indians of South Australia official Rajendra Zende.

The Ganesh Utsav is expected to go on for more than 16 hours featuring 60 plus cultural performances by artistes from a dozen countries including India, says United Indians of South Australia President Dilip Kulkarni.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the 'King of Australia' en route to Adelaide.

 

IMAGE: Music and dance accompanies the Lord of New Beginnings as he travels from Lalbaug in central Mumbai to Adelaide.
All photographs: Sahil Salvi

 

IMAGE: Isn't Lord Ganesha awesome?

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News
 
Dubai to Bengaluru, Ganesha brings happiness for all
California to Mumbai: Inspiring Ganeshas!
Kerala to UAE: Ganesha brings JOY
Select Team: Will India bring in Umran?
PHOTOS: NZ throw away wickets to give England hope
Senior Congress leaders, MPs among 459 detained
Prophet remark row: Summons galore for Nupur Sharma
The War Against Coronavirus

Lord Ganesha: The Netherlands to Delhi

Vadodara to Dallas: Lord Ganesha Arrives

