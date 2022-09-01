Ganesh Special Recipe: Talniche Modaks

Crispy, deep-fried Talniche Modak is usually made on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, and during Ganesh visarjan as well.

For 33 years, Beena Godshalwar has been making these blue-ribbon modaks at home to offer as bhog.

She prefers to follow a time-tested, plain recipe that uses ghee and milk and no dry fruits for the stuffing, but when you bite into the modaks, they are delicious.

Talniche Modak

Servings: 35-40

Ingredients

For the dough

½ kilo fine rava or sooji or semolina

3-4 tbsp maida or all-purpose flour

2 tsp ghee

½ cup milk or as required

Ghee for frying

For the filling

3 cups grated fresh coconut

1½ cups sugar

Pinch green elaichi or cardamom powder

3 cups milk

Method

For the dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the rava and maida.

Add the ghee, then add the milk and mix well.

Knead into a soft dough.

Cover with a moist cloth and let the dough rest for 2 hours.

For the filling

Heat the grated coconut and sugar in a heavy-bottomed kadhai over low heat.

Add enough milk so the mixture is covered with milk.

Keep stirring until well combined.

Cook over low heat until the milk is absorbed into the mixture.

Keep stirring so the mixture does not burn or stick to the bottom.

Add the elaichi powder and mix.

Take off heat and set aside.

To assemble

Knead the dough again.

Add some more milk if needed to make it soft.

Divide it into about 40 equal portions.

Roll each portion into a small ball.

Flatten each ball, and shape it like a poori.

Stuff 1-2 tbsp of the filling into it.

Slowly start pleating the edges and bring them together to form a potli.

Repeat the process with the remaining balls.

To fry