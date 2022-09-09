Abhay's AMAZING Ganpati

We had asked you, Dear Readers, to send us your Ganpati pictures.

Abhay Gaikwad from Punawale, Pune, decided to do something special for Ganeshotsav this year. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

He calls it 'Moving Gokul Dahi Handi Utsav 2022' and shares the details.

'To create it we have used:

Newspaper for making 25 small figures.

Cardboard for making the chawl.

Wood sticks for making the chawl's frame.

Cardboard used for making the dhols and tashas.

Mechanical movements are done with the help of 3 AC small motors, toy wheels for circular movements, 2 drawer channel patti for forward and backward movements.

Clothes for the figures were made with ribbons, lokar (crochet) and pheta (long cloth, typically 3.5 to 6 metres in length).

The chawl's windows were made using toothpicks.

Paper was used to make the patakas (crackers).

See: The moving dahi handi installation

Video: Kind courtesy Abhay Gaikwad

A closer view

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com