Abhay's AMAZING Ganpati

Abhay Gaikwad from Punawale, Pune, decided to do something special for Ganeshotsav this year. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.
He calls it 'Moving Gokul Dahi Handi Utsav 2022' and shares the details.
'To create it we have used:
- Newspaper for making 25 small figures.
- Cardboard for making the chawl.
- Wood sticks for making the chawl's frame.
- Cardboard used for making the dhols and tashas.
- Mechanical movements are done with the help of 3 AC small motors, toy wheels for circular movements, 2 drawer channel patti for forward and backward movements.
- Clothes for the figures were made with ribbons, lokar (crochet) and pheta (long cloth, typically 3.5 to 6 metres in length).
- The chawl's windows were made using toothpicks.
- Paper was used to make the patakas (crackers).
See: The moving dahi handi installation
A closer view
