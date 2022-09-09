News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Abhay's AMAZING Ganpati

By ABHAY GAIKWAD
September 09, 2022 16:24 IST
We had asked you, Dear Readers, to send us your Ganpati pictures.

 

Abhay Gaikwad from Punawale, Pune, decided to do something special for Ganeshotsav this year. Please click on/hover over the image for a closer look.

He calls it 'Moving Gokul Dahi Handi Utsav 2022' and shares the details.

'To create it we have used:

  • Newspaper for making 25 small figures.
  • Cardboard for making the chawl.
  • Wood sticks for making the chawl's frame.
  • Cardboard used for making the dhols and tashas.
  • Mechanical movements are done with the help of 3 AC small motors, toy wheels for circular movements, 2 drawer channel patti for forward and backward movements.
  • Clothes for the figures were made with ribbons, lokar (crochet) and pheta (long cloth, typically 3.5 to 6 metres in length).
  • The chawl's windows were made using toothpicks.
  • Paper was used to make the patakas (crackers).

 

See: The moving dahi handi installation

Video: Kind courtesy Abhay Gaikwad

 

A closer view

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

ABHAY GAIKWAD
