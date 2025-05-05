Scintillating Sonia!

Sonia Rathee's striking model-like features, enviable figure and sharp cheekbones make her a photographer's delight.

Her fashion journey is a lovely mix of traditional grace and modern sass and she hopes in impress in a whole new way with her upcoming horror-comedy, Kapkapiii.

IMAGE: Sonia Rathee mesmerises in a vibrant red printed sari, oxidised jhumkas and a cheeky black bindi. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sonia Rathee/Instagram

IMAGE: She's creates a fashion moment with a dazzling smile and shiny lips.

IMAGE: Sonia knows how to make her eyes pop with playful graphic eyeliner.

IMAGE: She rocks an all-red ensemble that exudes unmistakable Betty Boop energy.

IMAGE: Taking it up a notch in a chic white bodycon dress draped with a stylish beige overcoat, she strikes the perfect balance between modern and sophisticated.

IMAGE: She looks like a dream in a lavishly embroidered lehenga.

IMAGE: She's ready to make an impression at a summer wedding in this pretty pink tissue organza sari paired with a burgundy blouse and shimmering kundan jewellery.

