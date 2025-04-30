Puja Is Simply Magical!

With her expressive eyes and graceful poise, Puja Joshi -- who will be seen next in Shastra-- commands attention wherever she goes.
Whether she's glowing in pastels or dazzling in sequins, what truly shines through is her confidence, spirit and signature spark.
IMAGE: She looks smashing in a chaniya choli. Photographs: Kind courtesy Puja Joshi/Instagram
IMAGE: Puja owns the fashion game in this wine-coloured sequinned sari.
IMAGE: She goes old Hollywood in an Audrey Hepburn-esque sleek black look!
IMAGE: Eyeliner on fleek and fearless vibes...
IMAGE: Racy cutouts, artsy skirt and a splash of white; she’s not just making a statement, she is the statement.
IMAGE: White off-shoulder top, electric blue hotpants and elegance... Puja wears all like a second skin.
IMAGE: Black, bold and beautifully modern.
IMAGE: She brings summer energy with this breezy, tropical print dress.
