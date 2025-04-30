HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Puja Is Simply Magical!

SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read
April 30, 2025 13:19 IST

With her expressive eyes and graceful poise, Puja Joshi -- who will be seen next in Shastra-- commands attention wherever she goes.

Whether she's glowing in pastels or dazzling in sequins, what truly shines through is her confidence, spirit and signature spark.

Puja Joshi

IMAGE: She looks smashing in a chaniya choli. Photographs: Kind courtesy Puja Joshi/Instagram

 

Puja Joshi

IMAGE: Puja owns the fashion game in this wine-coloured sequinned sari.

 

Puja Joshi

IMAGE: She goes old Hollywood in an Audrey Hepburn-esque sleek black look!

 

Puja Joshi

IMAGE: Eyeliner on fleek and fearless vibes...

 

Puja Joshi

IMAGE: Racy cutouts, artsy skirt and a splash of white; she’s not just making a statement, she is the statement.

 

Puja Joshi

IMAGE: White off-shoulder top, electric blue hotpants and elegance... Puja wears all like a second skin.

 

Puja Joshi

IMAGE: Black, bold and beautifully modern.

 

Puja Joshi

IMAGE: She brings summer energy with this breezy, tropical print dress.

SHRISTI SAHOO
