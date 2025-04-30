HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kriti, Alia, Zaara Get Bold With...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
Last updated on: April 30, 2025 10:52 IST

Polka dots have a whimsical past; they first gained popularity in the mid-19th century in Europe and later becoming a fashion staple in the 1950s.

In Bollywood, they were popular by the name 'Bobby prints' after Dimple Kapadia's memorable look in the 1973 film, Bobby.

Now, they are making a bold comeback on runways and the internet alike as designers blend retro charm with modern silhouettes.

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin looks straight out of a fashion fairy tale. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Sanya Malhotra

IMAGE: Only Sanya Malhotra can pull such off such an unusual colour combo with such aplomb. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

Mithila Palkar

IMAGE: Mithila Palkar gives flirty vibes in this cute polka-dotted top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Now who would thought green polka dotted coords would look so good? Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif shows just why she is here to own this trend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Wow! Kriti Sanon is giving vintage serious attention! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt reminds us of a pretty lady bug in this red dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

SHRISTI SAHOO
