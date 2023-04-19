Lady In Black Shivaleeka

Looker babe Shivaleeka Oberoi can waltz, perfectly attired, onto your Instagram timeline and put some of your most fashionable pics to shame.

Her bindaas fashion, and the chirpy running commentary she supplies with it, is one of the many reasons she is so loved by her 2.2 million followers on the social-media, photo-sharing app.

The Mumbai girl is the thief of their hearts, a 'glow-getter' and has got 'drama in her veins'.

The Yeh Saali Aashiqui and Khuda Haafiz actor feels she belongs to the sea and wants to 'beam like the happiest rainbow you have ever spotted'.

'Just a happy girl in her world', her style choices remind you that she prefers to be 'a black and white person living in a colourful world'. Kyon?

IMAGE: She calls herself an ocean child.

Maybe because bold two-piece stuff is her second skin.

Toasted or sun-kissed? That's for you to decide.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shivaleeka Oberoi/Instagram

IMAGE: Turkish delight! To the land of fairy chimneys comes a pari in black.

She is as much an eyeful as Cappadocia's rock formations.

IMAGE: 'Dear ocean, Thanks for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired and salty... All at once'

Shivaleeka even talks to the ocean.

And has mermaid aspirations.

Her beach vacay fashion is snazzy.

The glammy peekaboo swimsuit, with a criss-cross of straps more tangled than a fishing net, must have been quite a job to wriggle into. Does it come with an instruction manual?

IMAGE: Speechless for a short moment here. Flawless too. Yes, Khuda Haafiz for sure.

Busy black and white chevron prints make up in jazziness what they might lack in colour.