You should invest, say fashionistas, in one great dress.

But going by Sarah Jane Dias' Insta pix, she seems to own a wardrobe full of them.

Check out some of The Freelancer actor's unforgettable fashion moments.

IMAGE: Sarah says yes to the dress! A satin backless number is your best bet for a cocktail party.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram



IMAGE: She heats up the surroundings in a pretty print.

IMAGE: When you headed for a swanky night out, velvet is the way to go; Sarah chooses royal blue.

IMAGE: There's nothing as cheery as a sunshiney yellow.

IMAGE: The queen's seated on her throne in pretty floral prints and a thigh high slit.

IMAGE: This beautiful purple look got her feeling 'like some kinda creatress'.