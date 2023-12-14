Pranali's Such A Pop Of Joy!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod is 'living the dream'.

Her wardrobe is all about self-love and comfort is key.

A little desi, a little tomboyish, she is armed with plenty of adorable fashion moments.

Pranali, who Rupali 'Anupamaa' Ganguly calls her 'sundar si jhoolan devi', will strike a chord in your heart too with her playful style.

IMAGE: When you don't feel like wearing a sari or salwar suit on a festive occasion, shine bright in a bandhani kaftan like Pranali.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Pranali Rathod/Instagram

IMAGE: In a strappy black dress, her hair still wet from the shower, Pranali's soft gaze holds you mesmerised.

IMAGE: Weddings are always a good time to wear pink and Pranali ups the cuteness quotient in that safa.

IMAGE: She's sugar, spice and all things nice in silk, satin and sheer.

IMAGE: When Pranali dresses in a pair of dungarees, she can easily be mistaken for a college girl.

IMAGE: 'Take time to make your soul happy,' she advises, looking bubbly in denim hot pants and a tube top.