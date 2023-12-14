Psst! Do You Know What Akansha Loves?

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor adores pastels and her love for florals is never-ending.

Count on her to dole out advice on acing the perfect pout -- that's probably why she was roped by Karan Johar for his special project MyGlamm Pout (the brand, incidentally, belongs to one of KJo's close friends, Manish Malhotra).

On Insta, the actor-model reveals that she's obsessed with dyeing her hair in crazy colours.

She trains daily so that she can 'run away with the circus someday'.

IMAGE: The heavens open up to welcome Akansha as she twirls in her minty fresh sari.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram



IMAGE: She glows like a periwinkle in lilac.

IMAGE: Like a gudiya in all-blue, Akansha will get you to dream of brighter, more joyful days.

IMAGE: She is sheer bliss in a blushworthy lehenga.

IMAGE: Nothing says Akansha quite like her love for subdued shades and pretty blooming cholis.

IMAGE: When on a holiday in an environment with pleasing tropical vibes, she makes sure her bikini matches the background.

IMAGE: The perfect, well-dressed wedding guest!

IMAGE: A water baby, she is our beachside heroine in a dull gold off-the-shoulder top and denim shorts.