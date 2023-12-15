News
Alia, Alaya, Disha Go Va-Va-Voom!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 15, 2023 10:12 IST
It is the season of va-va-voom gowns and jumpsuits with plunging necklines.

Gone are the days when B-Town celebs were drowning in sequins; they are now fascinated with the Bridgerton style of saucy bustiers/corsets. 

It's a fun modern take on the favourite Regency style. 

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu lets the green off-the-shoulder jumpsuit 'unleash the superstar' in her. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Elli AvrRam will make you stop and stare as she takes the sexed-up style to a new level.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alaya F takes the plunge in an off-shoulder, heavily embellished gown that says hello to the daredevil in her. 
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Neha Sharma puts her stamp of approval on the trend. 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Leg-showing split + flattering train + tantalising neckline + waist cutouts = Disha Patani's stirring fashion moment in white. 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Fashion darling Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lets her pearls and alluring neckline do all the talking. 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's 'pink wisteria' gown is a lesson in maximalism.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
