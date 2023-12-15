Don't You Just Love Meera's Off-Duty Vibe?

Meera Jasmine doesn't need make-up to shine.

The Malayalam actor is the living example of 'khubsoorti saadgi mein hi hai'.

IMAGE: Can't get enough of Meera's strappy red satin dress and those matching pout-worthy lips? Wait until you see the rest of her fashionable pix.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Meera Jasmine/Instagram



IMAGE: Trips to the beach are also the time to freshen up in florals.

IMAGE: Think pretty dresses just make sense in summer? Here's Meera's winter answer.

IMAGE: Leave it to Meera to remind us about the sophistication of an oversized white shirt.

IMAGE: The actor's flattering off-the-shoulder dress is a wardrobe must-have. All she needs is a choker to get the party started.

IMAGE: Red is her colour for the season.

IMAGE: Is that the coolest celebrity cowboy look you have seen in a while?

IMAGE: She's also got a thing for polka dots as well.