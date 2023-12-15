News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Don't You Just Love Meera's Off-Duty Vibe?

Don't You Just Love Meera's Off-Duty Vibe?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 15, 2023 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Meera Jasmine doesn't need make-up to shine.

The Malayalam actor is the living example of 'khubsoorti saadgi mein hi hai'.  

IMAGE: Can't get enough of Meera's strappy red satin dress and those matching pout-worthy lips? Wait until you see the rest of her fashionable pix. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Meera Jasmine/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Trips to the beach are also the time to freshen up in florals.  

 

IMAGE: Think pretty dresses just make sense in summer? Here's Meera's winter answer. 

 

IMAGE: Leave it to Meera to remind us about the sophistication of an oversized white shirt. 

 

IMAGE: The actor's flattering off-the-shoulder dress is a wardrobe must-have. All she needs is a choker to get the party started. 

 

IMAGE: Red is her colour for the season.

 

IMAGE: Is that the coolest celebrity cowboy look you have seen in a while? 

 

IMAGE: She's also got a thing for polka dots as well. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Mahesh Babu's Pretty Co-Star From Guntur Kaaram
Meet Mahesh Babu's Pretty Co-Star From Guntur Kaaram
Prachi's Cozy-Cute Winter Style
Prachi's Cozy-Cute Winter Style
Why Is Everyone Searching For Kiara?
Why Is Everyone Searching For Kiara?
Sharp downgrades may keep Paytm stock under pressure
Sharp downgrades may keep Paytm stock under pressure
'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'
'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'
Do You Have Cyber Insurance?
Do You Have Cyber Insurance?
Investors richer by Rs 2 lakh cr; Sensex crosses 71K
Investors richer by Rs 2 lakh cr; Sensex crosses 71K

More like this

Pranali's Such A Pop Of Joy!

Pranali's Such A Pop Of Joy!

Psst! Do You Know What Akansha Loves?

Psst! Do You Know What Akansha Loves?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances