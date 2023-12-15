Don't You Just Love Meera's Off-Duty Vibe?

Meera Jasmine doesn't need make-up to shine.
The Malayalam actor is the living example of 'khubsoorti saadgi mein hi hai'.
IMAGE: Can't get enough of Meera's strappy red satin dress and those matching pout-worthy lips? Wait until you see the rest of her fashionable pix.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Meera Jasmine/Instagram
IMAGE: Trips to the beach are also the time to freshen up in florals.
IMAGE: Think pretty dresses just make sense in summer? Here's Meera's winter answer.
IMAGE: Leave it to Meera to remind us about the sophistication of an oversized white shirt.
IMAGE: The actor's flattering off-the-shoulder dress is a wardrobe must-have. All she needs is a choker to get the party started.
IMAGE: Red is her colour for the season.
IMAGE: Is that the coolest celebrity cowboy look you have seen in a while?
IMAGE: She's also got a thing for polka dots as well.