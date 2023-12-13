News
Prachi's Cozy-Cute Winter Style

Prachi's Cozy-Cute Winter Style

By REDIFF STYLE
December 13, 2023 12:42 IST
There's a slight nip in the air.

Christmas is just around the corner.

There's no better time to bring out your winter gear. 

Prachi Desai has you covered with tips on how to be stylishly layered. 

She's figured an easy and elegant way to make sweaters feel fancy. 

On occasion, the Dhoota actor won't hesitate to throw on a turtleneck for that extra warmth. 

IMAGE: She's a candy floss dream in pink. Winter started on a sweet note for Prachi who stays warm with a cup of hot chocolate.
She brightens up the season with those deep red lips.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Prachi Desai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Can you think of a better time to wear plaids and a knitted top? 

 

IMAGE: Prachi's got an enviable collection of sweaters in pretty pastel shades. 

 

IMAGE: The season is also the time to jazz up your party style.
Prachi does a noteworthy take on holiday fashion in a shimmering sequinned number. 

 

IMAGE: A fuzzy, warm red sweater with even the most basic black trousers will keep you stylishly warm. 

 

IMAGE: Just because winter is here, it doesn't mean you need to retire your jeans and basic white tops. A grey cardigan is all you need to ace the look. 

 

IMAGE: Prachi demonstrates how polished a neutral colour palette can be even as she stays true to the winter theme. 

