Home  » Get Ahead » Sanya Malhotra Was Shining For...

Sanya Malhotra Was Shining For...

By REDIFF STYLE
November 15, 2024 16:32 IST
Designer Tarun Tahiliani's grand annual parade was nothing short of mesmerising!

The event, held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course, witnessed a melange of art, creativity and innovation in fashion.

Models, actors and well-wishers from the fashion and entertainment fraternity cheered the designer.

Celebs attend Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra shimmered in a sequinned outfit. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

 

Celebs attend Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

IMAGE: Shriya Saran gave us an interesting lesson in how to wear top-to-toe black. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

 

Celebs attend Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait was a modern Lady in Grey. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

 

Celebs attend Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

IMAGE: Rasika Duggal inspired us to experiment with the cocktail sari. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

 

Celebs attend Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra stuck to basic casuals for the event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

 

Celebs attend Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila's lacy look was kinda all over the place. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

 

Celebs attend Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

IMAGE: Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani gave us couple goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

 

Celebs attend Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa opted for an all-green parade. Photograph:Panna Bandekar

Tarun's show was a cultural extravaganza that paid homage to India's rich and diverse traditions.

Check out these pictures from his visually inspiring showcase.

Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

This photograph and all that follow: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

 

Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

 

Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

 

Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

 

Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

 

Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

 

Celebs attend Tarun Tahiliani's annual parade at Mahalaxmi Race Course

REDIFF STYLE
