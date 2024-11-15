Sanya Malhotra Was Shining For...

Designer Tarun Tahiliani's grand annual parade was nothing short of mesmerising!

The event, held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course, witnessed a melange of art, creativity and innovation in fashion.

Models, actors and well-wishers from the fashion and entertainment fraternity cheered the designer.

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra shimmered in a sequinned outfit. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Shriya Saran gave us an interesting lesson in how to wear top-to-toe black. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait was a modern Lady in Grey. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Rasika Duggal inspired us to experiment with the cocktail sari. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Kritika Kamra stuck to basic casuals for the event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila's lacy look was kinda all over the place. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani gave us couple goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

IMAGE: Ahsaas Channa opted for an all-green parade. Photograph:Panna Bandekar

Tarun's show was a cultural extravaganza that paid homage to India's rich and diverse traditions.

Check out these pictures from his visually inspiring showcase.