Sanjana's Style Is A Smash Hit!

She's cool. She's sassy. And on the day her husband decimated the Australians, she commented on social media, 'Great bowler, even greater booty.'

Sanjana Ganesan has been known not to mince words both as a sports presenter now and even during the early stages of her career, when she was a contestant on MTV Spitsvilla in 2014.

In a beautiful case of opposites attracting, the shy Jasprit Bumrah -- who keeps winning India's heart with his mad bowling skills -- and the former Miss India finalist fell in love and are now mumma and papa to 15-month-old Angad.

And, Sanjana, like always, continues to have fun with fashion both on and off the screen.

IMAGE: Sanjana rocks a breezy magenta-pink ensemble that dances in the wind. And let's talk about those nude heels, a styling trick that creates an illusion of longer legs. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanjana's breezy floral printed blazer dress with matching pearl drop earrings reflect her fun personality.

IMAGE: In a white printed midi dress with white sneakers, Sanjana trumps the vacay-fashion card.

IMAGE: Sanjana wears her attitude on her printed orange sleeve.

IMAGE: With a layered printed outfit, a neat ponytail and stacked bracelets, Sanjana channels her inner free spirit.

IMAGE: Dressed in a retro-inspired. puff sleeved dress, Sanjana transports us back in time, capturing classic charm with a modern twist.

IMAGE: She keeps it classy in a monochrome dress with gusset details and a skewed neckline.

IMAGE: Clad in a bright red embellished top, micro bindi and huge chandbali earrings, Sanjana relishes the festive spirit.

IMAGE: Draped blush, nude lips and loads of mascara... Sanjana can make a nearly no-makeup makeup look super glam.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES