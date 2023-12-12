News
Sanjana's Got The License To Thrill!

Sanjana's Got The License To Thrill!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 12, 2023 10:55 IST
Sanjana Sanghi's been calling the shots on vacay dressing

Her trademark style is casual 'n' cool and she can take the crown in a deconstructed pantsuit. 

The Kadak Singh actor has been serving up sartorial concoctions in tailored blazers and jackets and never fails to put her preppy spin on her queen-sized wardrobe. 

IMAGE: An elegant Sanjana mixes street wear with party glam as she rocks ripped pants with an AK-OK patchwork blazer. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's not one to stick with regular outfits and is always in the mood for something experimental. 

 

IMAGE: When she is feeling princessy...

 

IMAGE: There's always room in her closet for a striped oversized shirt in the classic black-and-white combo. 

 

IMAGE: A washed out tie-dye dress is great for those relaxed days on the beach. 

 

IMAGE: She punches up a co-ord set by wearing the shirt unbuttoned. 

REDIFF STYLE
