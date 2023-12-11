News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » It's Party At The Back For Pragya, Suhana, Amrya...

It's Party At The Back For Pragya, Suhana, Amrya...

By REDIFF STYLE
December 11, 2023 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

December is here and it's time to machao toofan.

Want to add some extra oomph to your outfit? Opt for an open back. 

While cutouts and high slits remain the mainstay, a backless number is sure to cause a sensation.

It also offers fab opportunities for those hot looking-back-over-the-shoulder pix.

Still need inspiration? Let these celebs show you how to do it right.   

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal charms in an undeniably hot off-the-shoulder pink. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A halterneck and a string holds that top in place.
But Aahana Kumra says casually, 'Nothing much! Just showing off my freshly blow-dried hair.' 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor wears what could have easily be a formal suit.
Then, she ditches the shirt, redefines the vest and Voila! transforms into the CEO Of Cool. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What grabs your attention -- Suhana Khan's side-eye or the plunging back? 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dori, dori re... Amyra Dastur is a hot, knotted mess with plenty of sunshine and a 'little pink'. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When Sanya Malhotra smiles, our hearts melt. 
The setting sun in the background is stunning but her gravity-defying, off-the-shoulder top is a thing of beauty too. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When you look at this picture, Neeru Bajwa -- in that lovely striped dress -- wants you to 'look back and :)'. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeru Bajwa/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Doesn't Mommy-To-Be Sheetal Massey Look Amazing?
Doesn't Mommy-To-Be Sheetal Massey Look Amazing?
Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?
Is This What Sanya Should Wear All The Time?
How Can You Not Adore Tanisha?
How Can You Not Adore Tanisha?
'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'
'I told Agastya's mother, 'Your son will be a star'
ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 VALID, RULES SC
ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 VALID, RULES SC
When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt
When Ananya Turned Agony Aunt
How HUL plans to serve the customers of tomorrow
How HUL plans to serve the customers of tomorrow

More like this

Pankaj Tripathi's Drop-Dead Gorgeous Co-Star

Pankaj Tripathi's Drop-Dead Gorgeous Co-Star

Suhana Or Khushi: Who Has Better Style? VOTE

Suhana Or Khushi: Who Has Better Style? VOTE

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances