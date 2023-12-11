It's Party At The Back For Pragya, Suhana, Amrya...

December is here and it's time to machao toofan.

Want to add some extra oomph to your outfit? Opt for an open back.

While cutouts and high slits remain the mainstay, a backless number is sure to cause a sensation.

It also offers fab opportunities for those hot looking-back-over-the-shoulder pix.

Still need inspiration? Let these celebs show you how to do it right.

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal charms in an undeniably hot off-the-shoulder pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram



IMAGE: A halterneck and a string holds that top in place.

But Aahana Kumra says casually, 'Nothing much! Just showing off my freshly blow-dried hair.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram



IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor wears what could have easily be a formal suit.

Then, she ditches the shirt, redefines the vest and Voila! transforms into the CEO Of Cool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram



IMAGE: What grabs your attention -- Suhana Khan's side-eye or the plunging back?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram



IMAGE: Dori, dori re... Amyra Dastur is a hot, knotted mess with plenty of sunshine and a 'little pink'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram



IMAGE: When Sanya Malhotra smiles, our hearts melt.

The setting sun in the background is stunning but her gravity-defying, off-the-shoulder top is a thing of beauty too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram



IMAGE: When you look at this picture, Neeru Bajwa -- in that lovely striped dress -- wants you to 'look back and :)'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeru Bajwa/Instagram



Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com