Sandeepa, Manushi In The Colours Of India

Still wondering what you will wear to celebrate Republic Day?

Go ahead, take inspiration from these elegant silhouettes.

IMAGE: Raashi Khanna suggests a simple white tee and blue jeans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna /Instagram

IMAGE: Channel your inner desi kudi a demure white, embroidered kurta. Don't forget to wear statement earrings like Kritika Kamra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra /Instagram

IMAGE: Aditi Budhathoki's saffron suit is complemented by gold earrings and intricate hair links. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Budhathoki /Instagram

IMAGE: A denim jacket need not be just a denim jacket, as Malavika Mohanan proves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan /Instagram

IMAGE: Like Srinidhi Shetty, you can opt for a white floral printed dress with matching heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Srinidhi Shetty /Instagram

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar keeps it classy and timeless in a white suit and oxidised earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar /Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa's colour-blocked panelled sari with its contrasting blouse and ultra-mod long gloves is an interesting option. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra /Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Raj /Instagram IMAGE: Ishita Raj looks lovely in a chartreuse kurti, teamed with a matching micro bindi and eye-catching statement earrings.

IMAGE: Choose a chic green tissue sari like Manushi Chhillar, which she has paired with an emerald and pearl necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar /Instagram

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES