Sandeepa, Manushi In The Colours Of India

Still wondering what you will wear to celebrate Republic Day?
Go ahead, take inspiration from these elegant silhouettes.
IMAGE: Raashi Khanna suggests a simple white tee and blue jeans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Channel your inner desi kudi a demure white, embroidered kurta. Don't forget to wear statement earrings like Kritika Kamra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram
IMAGE: Aditi Budhathoki's saffron suit is complemented by gold earrings and intricate hair links. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Budhathoki/Instagram
IMAGE: A denim jacket need not be just a denim jacket, as Malavika Mohanan proves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Srinidhi Shetty, you can opt for a white floral printed dress with matching heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Srinidhi Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar keeps it classy and timeless in a white suit and oxidised earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram
IMAGE: Shilpa's colour-blocked panelled sari with its contrasting blouse and ultra-mod long gloves is an interesting option. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram
IMAGE: Ishita Raj looks lovely in a chartreuse kurti
, teamed with a matching micro bindi
and eye-catching statement earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Raj/Instagram
IMAGE: Choose a chic green tissue sari like Manushi Chhillar, which she has paired with an emerald and pearl necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
