Sandeepa, Manushi In The Colours Of India

Sandeepa, Manushi In The Colours Of India

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 24, 2025 14:07 IST

Still wondering what you will wear to celebrate Republic Day?

Go ahead, take inspiration from these elegant silhouettes.

Raashi Khanna

IMAGE: Raashi Khanna suggests a simple white tee and blue jeans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

 

Kritika Kamra

IMAGE: Channel your inner desi kudi a demure white, embroidered kurta. Don't forget to wear statement earrings like Kritika Kamra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

 

Aditi Budhathoki

IMAGE: Aditi Budhathoki's saffron suit is complemented by gold earrings and intricate hair links. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Budhathoki/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: A denim jacket need not be just a denim jacket, as Malavika Mohanan proves. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Like Srinidhi Shetty, you can opt for a white floral printed dress with matching heels. Photograph: Kind courtesy Srinidhi Shetty/Instagram

 

Celeb Name

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar keeps it classy and timeless in a white suit and oxidised earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

 

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Shilpa's colour-blocked panelled sari with its contrasting blouse and ultra-mod long gloves is an interesting option. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

 

Ishita Raj

IMAGE: Ishita Raj looks lovely in a chartreuse kurti, teamed with a matching micro bindi and eye-catching statement earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishita Raj/Instagram

 

Manushi Chhillar

IMAGE: Choose a chic green tissue sari like Manushi Chhillar, which she has paired with an emerald and pearl necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
Bestie's Shaadi? Sukriti, Sreeleela Have Some Tips
Sukriti, Shanaya, Tejasswi's Y2K Magic
Wamiqa, Kiara, Esha Rock The Ruched Dress
Radhika, Keerthy, Rakul... The Gorgeous Brides Of 2024
Ananya, Kriti Look Stunning In Mermaidcore!
