Sanaya's Tips: How To Flirt With Prints

The monsoon is almost upon us, but it's not time to put away your printed outfits yet.

Bold, punchy prints can be a great option during the rains -- they'll help you stand out from the crowd, no matter what the occasion is.

Let Sanaya Irani show you how to incorporate prints into your wardrobe so that you can add that extra oomph to your look.

IMAGE: Sanaya loves showing off her prints and she looks amazing in them.

The actress is wearing a gently pleated, flowing maxi that's perfect for the season.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

IMAGE: A look that's chic yet casual.

The floral pattern on the separates really stands out and Sanaya pairs it with pretty lilac heels.

IMAGE: Pretty prints are the highlight of this tiered dress.

IMAGE: Packing a floral punch in printed blue shorts, paired with a strappy yellow tee.

IMAGE: This will give you the perfect excuse to explore prints.

Sanaya enjoys her day in a vibrant off-the-shoulder dress.

IMAGE: The watercolour effect in these separates vibe nicely with Sanaya's holiday mood.