News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sanaya's Tips: How To Flirt With Prints

Sanaya's Tips: How To Flirt With Prints

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: June 14, 2022 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The monsoon is almost upon us, but it's not time to put away your printed outfits yet.

Bold, punchy prints can be a great option during the rains -- they'll help you stand out from the crowd, no matter what the occasion is. 

Let Sanaya Irani show you how to incorporate prints into your wardrobe so that you can add that extra oomph to your look. 

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: Sanaya loves showing off her prints and she looks amazing in them. 
The actress is wearing a gently pleated, flowing maxi that's perfect for the season.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A look that's chic yet casual. 
The floral pattern on the separates really stands out and Sanaya pairs it with pretty lilac heels. 

 

IMAGE: Pretty prints are the highlight of this tiered dress. 

 

IMAGE: Packing a floral punch in printed blue shorts, paired with a strappy yellow tee.

 

IMAGE: This will give you the perfect excuse to explore prints. 
Sanaya enjoys her day in a vibrant off-the-shoulder dress. 

 

IMAGE: The watercolour effect in these separates vibe nicely with Sanaya's holiday mood. 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
When Kriti Decides To Become A Princess
When Kriti Decides To Become A Princess
Deepika, Janhvi Teach You The HOT NEW Pose
Deepika, Janhvi Teach You The HOT NEW Pose
Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?
Guess Harnaaz's Favourite Colour?
Meet Kajal Aggarwal's BABY
Meet Kajal Aggarwal's BABY
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day
In 'mission mode', PM orders 10L govt jobs in 1.5 yrs
In 'mission mode', PM orders 10L govt jobs in 1.5 yrs
Holders France crash out of Nations League
Holders France crash out of Nations League

More like this

Nargis, Alia, Esha Sizzle In White!

Nargis, Alia, Esha Sizzle In White!

Style Tips From Natasa Pandya

Style Tips From Natasa Pandya

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances