Nargis, Alia, Esha Sizzle In White!

Nargis, Alia, Esha Sizzle In White!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 13, 2022 10:51 IST
Kindly click on the images below for a better look at celebs showcasing their all-white styles.

IMAGE: Nargis Fakhri kept it cool and casual in a white shirtless blazer, paired with a matching skirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt channeled her inner diva in an all-white pantsuit with exaggerated cape-like sleeves.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta smouldered in a white sheer shirt dress with a thigh-high slit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shibani Dandekar took to the beach in an oversized shirt worn over a two-piece swimsuit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her formal style in a white vest and pleated trousers.
She accessorised the look with white-rimmed sunglasses and a cute green handbag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
