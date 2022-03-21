News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Samantha Or Tara: Who Wore The Corset-Pant Set Better?

Samantha Or Tara: Who Wore The Corset-Pant Set Better?

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 21, 2022 12:39 IST
Samantha and Tara donned the same outfit, four months apart.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram and Polite Society/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows the power of a monochromatic corset set.

Channeling her inner style diva, the actress rocked a daring cream corset top and matching side seam pants by the Polite Society.

Styling her hair in a ponytail, she finished off the look with shimmering Amama partywear earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Earlier, during the promotions for her film Tadap, Tara Sutaria was sported in an identical corset-pant set.

She wore her hair loose in soft perms and let the suit shine on its own, by opting for black ankle-length boots, subtle make up and minimal accessories.

We ask you, dear readers who wore the corset-pant set better?

Take the poll given and let us know who gets your vote.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
