Samantha Or Tara: Who Wore The Corset-Pant Set Better?

Samantha and Tara donned the same outfit, four months apart.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows the power of a monochromatic corset set.
Channeling her inner style diva, the actress rocked a daring cream corset top and matching side seam pants by the Polite Society.
Styling her hair in a ponytail, she finished off the look with shimmering Amama partywear earrings.
Earlier, during the promotions for her film Tadap, Tara Sutaria was sported in an identical corset-pant set.
She wore her hair loose in soft perms and let the suit shine on its own, by opting for black ankle-length boots, subtle make up and minimal accessories.
We ask you, dear readers who wore the corset-pant set better?
Take the poll given and let us know who gets your vote.