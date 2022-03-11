News
Sophie's Easy-Breezy Balcony Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 11, 2022 12:39 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of Sophie Choudry's off-duty fashion. Pssst... don't miss the views in the background.

IMAGE: Sophie paints a pretty picture in a printed bomber jacket worn over a blush pink top.
She accessorised the look with a dainty pearl necklace and white nails.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sophie rocked a green figure-hugging dress, opting for pink lips for a little added flair.
While people have been taking selfies and pics in elevators, the model-VJ has been snapping stylish balcony photoshoots.

 

IMAGE: Her green printed dress pairs perfectly with the delicate gold layered necklace.

 

IMAGE: For another balcony photoshoot, she chose a black top paired with a blue-and-black skirt.

 

IMAGE: There she goes again, striking a pretty pose on her balcony.
Seen here dressed in a blue floral strappy number.

 

IMAGE: She makes yoga sessions such a stylish affair as well.
Dressed in pink from head-to-toe as she does yoga on the balcony.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
