Tara Sutaria's Chic Party Looks

Please click on the images for a look at Tara Sutaria's chic styles that will make you want to party right away.
IMAGE: Summer is upon us and it's time to bring out those cropped tops, festive dresses and sparkly gowns.
Tara models her svelte figure in this glamorous top, paired with a mini skirt and sunglasses.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram
IMAGE: If you're headed to a beach party, then opt for this boho, cool, look.
IMAGE: You can never go wrong in all-black, can you?
IMAGE: Tara's eye-catching sequin black separates are luxuriously comfortable.
IMAGE: Tara oozes confidence in this figure-hugging gown with a long train and a high slit.