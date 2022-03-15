News
Tara Sutaria's Chic Party Looks

Tara Sutaria's Chic Party Looks

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 15, 2022 08:42 IST
Please click on the images for a look at Tara Sutaria's chic styles that will make you want to party right away.

IMAGE: Summer is upon us and it's time to bring out those cropped tops, festive dresses and sparkly gowns.
Tara models her svelte figure in this glamorous top, paired with a mini skirt and sunglasses.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If you're headed to a beach party, then opt for this boho, cool, look.

 

IMAGE: You can never go wrong in all-black, can you?

 

IMAGE: Tara's eye-catching sequin black separates are luxuriously comfortable.

 

IMAGE: Tara oozes confidence in this figure-hugging gown with a long train and a high slit.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
