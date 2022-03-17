News
Aahana Beats The Heat In Style

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 17, 2022 12:40 IST
Please click on the images for a look at Aahana Kumra's summer wardrobe.

IMAGE: Aahana is all smiles as she rocks a denim dress on the beach.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Picture yourself on the beach, soaking in Vitamin D, as you ride the waves in this tie-dye, multi-print swimsuit.
The wide-rimmed hat adds a cool touch for summer.

 

IMAGE: Aahana's printed bikini is sure to turn heads.

 

IMAGE: Aahana brings some sunshine and cheer in this peach top with frills, paired with printed bikini briefs.

 

IMAGE: Isn't this a stylish way to wear an oversized tee outside the house?

 

IMAGE: This printed swimsuit is cute and casual.

 

IMAGE: Aahana's crochet dress has the perfect summer feel.
Slip on a pair of strappy sandals and you're good to go.

 Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
