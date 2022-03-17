Aahana Beats The Heat In Style

Please click on the images for a look at Aahana Kumra's summer wardrobe.
IMAGE: Aahana is all smiles as she rocks a denim dress on the beach.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram
IMAGE: Picture yourself on the beach, soaking in Vitamin D, as you ride the waves in this tie-dye, multi-print swimsuit.
The wide-rimmed hat adds a cool touch for summer.
IMAGE: Aahana's printed bikini is sure to turn heads.
IMAGE: Aahana brings some sunshine and cheer in this peach top with frills, paired with printed bikini briefs.
IMAGE: Isn't this a stylish way to wear an oversized tee outside the house?
IMAGE: This printed swimsuit is cute and casual.
IMAGE: Aahana's crochet dress has the perfect summer feel.
Slip on a pair of strappy sandals and you're good to go.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com