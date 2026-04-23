Niharica Raizada Has No Mercy For...

Niharica Raizada has no mercy when it comes to fashion.

The Mercy actress doesn’t hold back, doesn’t play safe and definitely doesn’t believe in doing things halfway. Whether it’s the red carpet, beach days or birthday glam, Niharica shows up like she has something to prove and, honestly, she always does.

Bold, unapologetic and just a little extra, her style is all about making sure all eyes are on her.

sari gown with a strapless corset blouse. Perfect for birthday girls who want to keep it desi but also want to turn up the heat. All photographs: Kind courtesy Niharica Raizada/Instagram IMAGE: Niharica celebrates in a metallicwith a strapless corset blouse. Perfect for birthday girls who want to keep it desi but also want to turn up the heat.

IMAGE: She twirls in a white strapless polka dot dress , proving the trend is back and how. Playful, flirty, and oh-so-chic!

IMAGE: Niharica takes a beige blazer and trouser set and wears it over a black bra. Who said workwear can’t be sexy?

IMAGE: A checked outfit with gold buttons styled with sheer stockings, black leather boots and earmuffs gives that effortlessly stylish energy.

IMAGE: A rose gold draped gown that feels like a sari and a red carpet dress has a moment, complete with glitter and a vintage hairstyle.

IMAGE: This strapless metallic gown makes Niharica look like she’s straight out of a modern-day fairytale.

IMAGE: She stuns in a floral halter monokini with a deep neckline, proving she serves just as hard off the red carpet.