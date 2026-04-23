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Niharica Raizada Has No Mercy For...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 11:23 IST

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Niharica Raizada has no mercy when it comes to fashion.

The Mercy actress doesn’t hold back, doesn’t play safe and definitely doesn’t believe in doing things halfway. Whether it’s the red carpet, beach days or birthday glam, Niharica shows up like she has something to prove and, honestly, she always does.

Bold, unapologetic and just a little extra, her style is all about making sure all eyes are on her. 

Niharica Raizada

IMAGE: Niharica celebrates in a metallic sari gown with a strapless corset blouse. Perfect for birthday girls who want to keep it desi but also want to turn up the heat. All photographs: Kind courtesy Niharica Raizada/Instagram

 

Niharica Raizada

IMAGE: She twirls in a white strapless polka dot dress, proving the trend is back and how. Playful, flirty, and oh-so-chic!

 

Niharica Raizada

IMAGE: Niharica takes a beige blazer and trouser set and wears it over a black bra. Who said workwear can’t be sexy?

 

Niharica Raizada

IMAGE: A checked outfit with gold buttons styled with sheer stockings, black leather boots and earmuffs gives that effortlessly stylish energy.

 

Niharica Raizada

IMAGE: A rose gold draped gown that feels like a sari and a red carpet dress has a moment, complete with glitter and a vintage hairstyle.

 

Niharica Raizada

IMAGE: This strapless metallic gown makes Niharica look like she’s straight out of a modern-day fairytale.

 

Niharica Raizada

IMAGE: She stuns in a floral halter monokini with a deep neckline, proving she serves just as hard off the red carpet.

REDIFF STYLE

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