HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Medha Shankr Is The Perfect Mix Of...

Medha Shankr Is The Perfect Mix Of...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 11:28 IST

x

If there’s one person who truly embodies ‘I’m the perfect mix of Saturday night and the rest of your life,’ it’s Medha Shankr.

One minute the Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 actress is serving soft, romantic elegance; the next, she is turning up the heat in full glam mode.

Effortlessly balancing playful, pretty and bold, her style feels like the best of both worlds. 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Medha is beach-ready in a green bikini top paired with white palazzo pants, layered with a breezy shirt, sunnies and a hat. All photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Her parrot green lehenga with a backless blouse makes a strong case for this colour being the next big thing this wedding season.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Medha turns up the heat in a black sari drenched in glitter, styled over a tiny stone-encrusted blouse that does all the talking.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: She looks stunning in a one-shoulder sheer gown with sequinned pink roses.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Medha’s shiny black strapless jumpsuit paired with a dangler ear cuff brings in that bold, fuss-free glam energy.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: Her black and white playsuit with a velvet halter bodice and bow detail keeps things fun yet polished.

 

Medha Shankr

IMAGE: In a purple sequinned dress dotted with stars, paired with diamond earrings and metallic eyes, Medha looks like the starry night herself.

REDIFF STYLE

RELATED STORIES

Va-Va-Voom Divya!
Va-Va-Voom Divya!
Sai Loves To Switch It Up
Sai Loves To Switch It Up
Vidhi Will Keep You Guessing
Vidhi Will Keep You Guessing
Wamiqa Looks Like A Dream
Wamiqa Looks Like A Dream
Priya Is Sweet 'n' Spicy!
Priya Is Sweet 'n' Spicy!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

PM Modi visits Belur Math, meets saints of Ramakrishna Mission4:23

PM Modi visits Belur Math, meets saints of Ramakrishna...

IRS Officer's Daughter Murder: Police Reveal Chilling New Details3:25

IRS Officer's Daughter Murder: Police Reveal Chilling New...

Tourists Flock to Srinagar, Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake 1:16

Tourists Flock to Srinagar, Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO