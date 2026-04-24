Medha Shankr Is The Perfect Mix Of...

If there’s one person who truly embodies ‘I’m the perfect mix of Saturday night and the rest of your life,’ it’s Medha Shankr.

One minute the Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 actress is serving soft, romantic elegance; the next, she is turning up the heat in full glam mode.

Effortlessly balancing playful, pretty and bold, her style feels like the best of both worlds.

IMAGE: Medha is beach-ready in a green bikini top paired with white palazzo pants, layered with a breezy shirt, sunnies and a hat. All photographs: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram

IMAGE: Her parrot green lehenga with a backless blouse makes a strong case for this colour being the next big thing this wedding season.

IMAGE: Medha turns up the heat in a black sari drenched in glitter, styled over a tiny stone-encrusted blouse that does all the talking.

IMAGE: She looks stunning in a one-shoulder sheer gown with sequinned pink roses.

ear cuff brings in that bold, fuss-free glam energy. IMAGE: Medha’s shiny black strapless jumpsuit paired with a danglerbrings in that bold, fuss-free glam energy.

IMAGE: Her black and white playsuit with a velvet halter bodice and bow detail keeps things fun yet polished.

IMAGE: In a purple sequinned dress dotted with stars, paired with diamond earrings and metallic eyes, Medha looks like the starry night herself.