HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Reem Sameer Shaikh Will Take Your Breath Away

Reem Sameer Shaikh Will Take Your Breath Away

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 09:08 IST

x

Reem Sameer Shaikh started acting at a tender age of six and today has six million followers on Instagram.

The actor, who is part of Amazon MX Player's new release, Ek Farzi Love Story, loves fashion-forward looks.

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: Reem Sameer Shaikh is turning heads in her peach satin dress -- just look at that lit mirror selfie. All photographs: Kind courtesy Reem Sameer Shaikh/Instagram

 

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: She glows like the moon in her white and gold sari and pearl and kundan jewellery.

 

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: Sun's out, monokini and sunnies are on! She's all about the beach vibe.

 

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: Hello Glam, she seems to be saying in this sleek satin number.

 

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: It's coquette core all the way as she plays with a bow tie, heart earrings and winged eyeliner.

 

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: Her purple suit is all about desi goals.

 

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: She's walking sunshine in that yellow ruched dress.

 

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: Pretty hot and tempting, just like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

 

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: Can mirrorwork, embroidery and prints be too much when meshed together? Obviously not.

 

 

Reem Sameer Shaikh

IMAGE: Peachy pink is such a gorgeous colour on her.

Reem Sameer Shaikh

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Rashmika, Komal Are Bewitched By...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
It's Time For Band, Bajaa And The Maximalist Bride
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
Is This The New Celeb Makeup Trick?
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood's 14 Most-Followed Actresses On Instagram

webstory image 2

5 Incredible Benefits Of Rice Bran Oil

webstory image 3

Can't Get Back To Sleep? 6 Tips To Fight Insomnia

VIDEOS

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport0:26

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport

Jalgaon: Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles passengers3:21

Jalgaon: Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles...

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi in Nashik0:39

Indian Army displays firepower prowess at Exercise Topchi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD