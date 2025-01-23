Reem Sameer Shaikh Will Take Your Breath Away

Reem Sameer Shaikh started acting at a tender age of six and today has six million followers on Instagram.
The actor, who is part of Amazon MX Player's new release, Ek Farzi Love Story, loves fashion-forward looks.
IMAGE: Reem Sameer Shaikh is turning heads in her peach satin dress
-- just look at that lit mirror selfie. All photographs: Kind courtesy Reem Sameer Shaikh/Instagram
IMAGE: She glows like the moon in her white and gold sari and pearl and kundan jewellery.
IMAGE: Sun's out, monokini and sunnies are on! She's all about the beach vibe.
IMAGE: Hello Glam, she seems to be saying in this sleek satin number.
IMAGE: It's coquette core all the way as she plays with a bow tie, heart earrings and winged eyeliner.
IMAGE: Her purple suit is all about desi goals.
IMAGE: She's walking sunshine in that yellow ruched dress.
IMAGE: Pretty hot and tempting, just like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.
IMAGE: Can mirrorwork, embroidery and prints be too much when meshed together? Obviously not.
IMAGE: Peachy pink is such a gorgeous colour on her.
