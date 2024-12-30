Janhvi, Disha, Alaya Love These Slinky...

Nineties nostalgia is sweeping through modern fashion and has made its way into the wardrobes of Bollywood's A-list stars through satin dresses, a key component of the 'innerwear as outerwear' trend.

This style has a long history and continues to reemerge on the fashion scene due to its high comfort factor.

During the minimalist fashion era of the 1990s, these slinky dresses regained popularity, thanks to international style icons like Kate Moss, Drew Barrymore and Courtney Cox.

And here are our Bollywood stars, rocking the style.

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia is spotted chilling in a sleek black slip-satin dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Disha Patani accentuates her curves in a dazzling white backless dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: Jiya Shankar is rocking a brown corset wrap dress that’s totally on point with its wine colour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: That Avneet Kaur is a style sensation is evident in her mesmerising blue satin cut-out dress, perfectly paired with a mini Prada bag. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Just how gorgeous is Alaya F in this golden peach satin number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha is serving up Mocha Mousse dessert feels in a creamy brown satin dress layered with an oversized blazer and just the right touch of gold -- it’s a whole Pantone colour of 2025 mood.

IMAGE: Pashmina Roshan puts her best foot forward, quite literally, in a slinky satin dress and strappy metallic stilettos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor is a real-life Jessica Rabbit in a jaw-dropping red-hot number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

