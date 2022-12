Adventurous at times, traditional on other days.

Mithila Palkar can delightfully strike a balance between the old and the new.

The Girl In The City and Little Things actor knows a thing or two, or three, about dressing.

IMAGE: She blooms. And it isn't just the work of the kurta and sharara.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

IMAGE: The pastel macaron hue suits Mithila well. She shields the sun in style.

IMAGE: Mithu is credited for resurrecting the sari in a way that would interest Gen Z. What pretty mojris.

IMAGE: Her pert fashion adaptation will make you hum Ye Chand Sa Roshan Chehra...

IMAGE: The muted, calm shade of blue is clearly her favourite.

IMAGE: Now here's a flashy departure from pale colours. The dress in a frolicsome way draws attention to those legs.

IMAGE: Mithila In A Sari is a wardrobe trend all by itself.