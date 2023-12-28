Paneer Tikka, Kheer, Gehun Ka Aata Halwa...

As the year races to a close, we at Rediff.com have rounded up our Most-Viewed 20 Recipes Of 2023. These are recipes that were most popular in 2023 with you, dear reader.

And it's not the dishes you guessed would be on such a list! Have a look at Part 1.

20. Walnut Milk Kheer

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Aggarwal

Made with sago, this recipe is not laden with calorie-rich ingredients.

Uncomplicated, Madhuri Aggarwal's dish follows the usual steps for a regular rice kheer, but features the goodness of tapioca pearls, milk and walnuts.

Please click here for the recipe.

19. Ragda Pattice

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nadiya Sarguroh

Nadiya Sarguroh's Ragda Pattice has all the elements of Mumbai's popular street food.

Mashed potato patties topped with sev, chopped onions, tamarind sauce and green chutney -- her delightful honest-to-goodness recipe will definitely make it to your weekend food checklist.

Please click here for the recipe.

18. Poha Recipes

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Scott Dexter/Wikimedia Creative Commons

Poha had its moment in 2023 when IndiGo airlines tweeted a picture of the simple Indian breakfast of flat rice flakes and erroneously captioned it as a 'fresh salad'.

But did you know poha can be used in several dishes including Aloo Pohe Vade, Murgh Poha Biryani, Soya Poha Cutlets and even a Vegetable Poha Khichdi?

Please click here for the recipes.

17. Mawa Cake

Photograph: Mayur Sanap

The year was clearly about simple recipes and Mayur Sanap's Mawa Cake was one of the dishes that struck a chord with readers.

Not overtly sweet, the cake has a subtle taste and makes a brilliant pairing with a cup of hot masala chai or coffee.

It looks so good that you'd want to dig in right away.

Please click here for the recipe.

16. Gehun Ka Aaata Ka Halwa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zelda Pande

This recipe belongs to Zelda Pande's ammaji and was standard teatime fare in her home back in the day when guests would drop by for chai.

As the name suggests, it's made with wheat flour, and a drizzle of ghee, is fragrantly spiced with cardamom, and topped off with cashews.

The halwa is best eaten when it's warm and chewy.

Please click here for the recipe.

15. Hansal Mehta's Bihari Style Mutton Curry

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

We all knew Hansal Mehta makes riveting films and OTT series, but who thought he could whip up some delicious Bihari Style Mutton Curry?

The best of Indian spices come together to form the base of the masala in which the mutton is then pressure cooked.

The dish gets a dribble of additional hot ghee before it's relished with 'copious amounts of rice'. Add a plate of aloo chokha for another Bihari touch.

Please click here for the recipe.

14. Chef Ranveer Brar's Vegan Peanut Curry

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India/Instagram

Ground peanuts add creaminess, and the caramel syrup lends sweetness to this Vegan Peanut Curry by Chef Ranveer Brar that's just right for this weather.

No coconut milk or cream is used to cook the gravy, and steamed rice makes the perfect accompaniment, along with hot chappatis.

Please click here for the recipe.

13. Aloo Dum Wai Wai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Geist Brewing Co

Chef Anthony Tamang merges his love for Darjeeling's Aloo Dum and Wai Wai, a brand of instant noodles that is "predominantly consumed in Darjeeling and Nepal" to create a splendid chatpata dish that will soothe your tastebuds and remind you of your vacay in the bustling town in the eastern Himalayas.

Please click here for the recipe.

12. No Onions Stuffed Paneer Tikka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameya Warty

Ameya Warty found the wonderful formula to turn a simple combination of paneer and green peas, without using onion and garlic, into something delightful.

His Paneer Tikka, stuffed like a sandwich with a pea paste, was a showstopper at his home and is guaranteed to find a place in your tea-time repertoire as well.

Please click here for the recipe.

11. Diplomat Pudding and Trifle

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Knowledge at Dutch Wikipedia/Wikimedia Commons

Two last minute puddings to save the day, Swati Das' Diplomat Pudding, above, and Suzanna Deacon's Trifle Pudding, below, are just what you need to make your New Year's Eve special.

Both the recipes are dipped in nostalgia, and don't take too long to put together.

They can be rustled up in an hour or so and that's what makes them so special.

Please click here for the recipes.