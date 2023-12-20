MasterChef Winner Ashiq's Mangalore Fish Fry

Mangalore-based juice bar owner Mohammed Ashiq, 24, takes great pride in creating Indian food, especially the delicious offerings of his native place.
The MasterChef India Season 8 winner's favourite dish is the spicy, tangy, and oh-so-flavourful Fish Fry, which is a speciality in north Karnataka. "I have tried so many types of fish fry, but there's nothing like Mangalorean fish fry," Ashiq tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.
Ashiq shares the recipe for dish which is very simple to make and can be had as an appetiser or alongside steamed rice, dal or rasam.
Seasoned with a tantalising mix of local Bedgi chillies, coriander and tamarind, the recipe is plenty aromatic and looks heavenly. It is a great dish to add to your Christmas or New Year dinner table.
Mangalorean Fish Fry
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 4 meaty slices of king fish or pomfret or any fish of your choice, washed and cleaned
- 1 medium-sized onion, roughly chopped
- 10-15 bedgi chillies
- 2 tbsp dhania or coriander seeds
- 2 tbsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 1 tbsp imli or tamarind paste
- ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- 1 sprig curry patta or leaves
- 2 tbsp or more coconut oil, for shallow frying
- ½ cup water
Method
- In a mixer-grinder, combine the red chillies, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, chopped onion, turmeric powder, tamarind paste, salt.
Grind to a smooth paste in a mixer, adding water as needed.
- Generously apply the paste on the fish slices.
Make sure each piece is well-coated with the paste.
Let the fish marinate in the paste for at least 10-15 minutes.
- Warm a non-stick or cast-iron frying pan over medium heat.
Pour in the coconut oil.
Shallow fry the fish along with the curry leaves over low heat for 7-8 minutes on each side.
Drain from the oil and transfer onto a plate.
Serve hot with steamed rice, dal or rasam.