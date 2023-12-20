MasterChef Winner Ashiq's Mangalore Fish Fry

Mangalore-based juice bar owner Mohammed Ashiq, 24, takes great pride in creating Indian food, especially the delicious offerings of his native place.

The MasterChef India Season 8 winner's favourite dish is the spicy, tangy, and oh-so-flavourful Fish Fry, which is a speciality in north Karnataka. "I have tried so many types of fish fry, but there's nothing like Mangalorean fish fry," Ashiq tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

Ashiq shares the recipe for dish which is very simple to make and can be had as an appetiser or alongside steamed rice, dal or rasam.

Seasoned with a tantalising mix of local Bedgi chillies, coriander and tamarind, the recipe is plenty aromatic and looks heavenly. It is a great dish to add to your Christmas or New Year dinner table.

IMAGE: Mohammed Ashiq's fish fry gets its spicy kick from Bedgi chillies. Wrinkled and deep red colour this variant of chillies comes from Karnataka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Ashiq/Instagram

Mangalorean Fish Fry

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 meaty slices of king fish or pomfret or any fish of your choice, washed and cleaned

1 medium-sized onion, roughly chopped

10-15 bedgi chillies

2 tbsp dhania or coriander seeds

2 tbsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tbsp imli or tamarind paste

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 sprig curry patta or leaves

2 tbsp or more coconut oil, for shallow frying

½ cup water

Method