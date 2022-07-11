Recipe: Varun Inamdar's Aam Akrot Poda

Aam Akrot Poda is a twist to the classic Bengali aam pora sharbat.

Traditionally raw mangoes are roasted over hot charcoal to make the refreshing drink that offers an instant boost of energy.

Chef Varun Inamdar's recipe features walnut milk, along with mint leaves, roasted jeera or cumin powder, kala namak or black salt and sugar.

A great way to end an Indian meal, it's usually had during summer. But with mangoes still available in the market and raw mangoes usually available year round, you can give this refreshing drink a try.

Replace sugar with jaggery for a healthier option. You can also add a pinch of black pepper and red chilly powder.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Aam Akrot Poda

Servings: 3

Ingredients

3 raw mangoes, medium-sized

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

1 cup walnut milk

1 cup or less sugar orjaggery or honey

2 tsp kala namak or black salt

4 cups chilled filtered/boiled/mineral water

Pinch red chilly powder, optional

Pinch black pepper powder, optional

Slices mango, for garnish

Method

Wash and dry the raw mangoes.

Roast the mangoes over direct heat over a gas flame or in a grill for about 10 minutes till charred on the outside.

Cool.

Peel the skin and separate the pulp and the stone.

Blend the pulp in a mixer/blender along with the sugar, black salt, walnut milk, roasted cumin powder, mint leaves till a smooth paste.

Add the chilled water and blend again for a minute.

Refrigerate for about two hours.

Pour into three glasses, garnish with slices of mango, a pinch of red chilly and black pepper powder and serve chilled.

Varun Inamdar is a chef, food stylist and chocolatier.