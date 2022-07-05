Recipe: Chef Sabya's Mango Rolls

The mango season is still around and if you are craving for a dish inspired by the tropical fruit, try out Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's sweet and salty Mango Rolls.

Stuffed with mango, red bell pepper, cucumber, mint and basil leaves, it is served with a ginger-kissed walnut sauce.

Photograph: California Walnuts

Mango Rolls

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

For the walnut-ginger dipping sauce

½ cup walnuts, divided into 2 parts

¼ cup hot water + extra if needed

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp finely grated ginger

¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

3 medium or 2 large dates

Zest and juice of 2 limes

For the summer rolls

1 small packet thin rice noodles, approximately 200 gm

10 round rice paper wrappers

½ cup thin julienned strips ripe or semi ripe mango

½ cup thin julienned strips red bell pepper or red capsicum

½ cup thin julienned strips peeled cucumber

1/3 cup fresh mint leaves, torn into strips

1/3 cup fresh basil leaves, torn into strips

Hot water for dipping the rice papers

Method

For the walnut-ginger dipping sauce

Combine ¼ cup of the walnuts, water, soy sauce, maple syrup, ginger, red pepper flakes, dates, lime juice and zest and blend until smooth in a blender/mixer or food processor.

Transfer into a bowl.

Finely chop the remaining walnuts and stir into the sauce, adding additional water if you prefer a thinner sauce.

Keep aside.

For the summer rolls

Cook the rice noodles as per the instructions on the packet.

They should not be overcooked and too soft.

Drain, rinse in cold water and drain again.

Fill a large shallow dish with hot water and dip a sheet of rice paper in the water.

Let it sit for about 10 seconds or less -- until pliable, but still somewhat firm.

Remove from water, carefully shake off the excess water and place on a cutting board.

Place a small handful of the cooked rice noodles, a few strips of mango, bell pepper, cucumber on one side of the wrapper.

Sprinkle the torn mint, basil leaves.

Gently fold the bottom over the filling, fold in the sides, and then roll up as tightly as possible.

Place on a serving plate, seam side down.

Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

Serve with the walnut paste.

Note: Shrimp paste or cut pieces of ham are interesting additions to the filling.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.