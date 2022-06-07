Breakfast Recipe: Mango Walnut Sheera

Brighten up your breakfast with Chef Sanjyot Keer's Mango Walnut Sheera that's packed with omega-3 fatty acids.

You can swap the sugar for healthier options like jaggery, coconut sugar or honey.

If the mangoes you are using are really sweet, cut down on the sugar/jaggery.

Photograph: California Walnuts

Mango Walnut Sheera

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

¾ cup ghee

¾ cup rava or sooji or semolina

¼ cup aata or wheat flour

¾ cup sugar or coconut sugar or powdered jaggery or 3 tbsp honey

½ cup mango puree or 2 big mangoes + extra chopped pieces to garnish

2 cups water (add more if the sheera is too dry)

½ cup walnuts + extra to garnish

Method

Roughly chop the walnuts and toast them in a heavy-bottomed frying pan.

Keep tossing to ensure that they don't burn.

Puree the mangoes to mango pulp in a blender if using fresh mangoes.

Add the ghee, semolina, wheat flour to a kadhai or a heavy-bottomed saucepan and start roasting over medium heat.

Keep roasting and stirring until the colour starts to change and a nice aroma is omitted.

Now add the sugar, mango pulp and stir quickly.

While mixing continuously add the water too.

Keep stirring to avoid lumps and add the toasted walnuts.

Cool until the ghee separates.

Transfer onto a plate, garnish with chopped roasted walnuts and mango pieces.

Serve immediately.

Note: For a vegan version of this sheera, use cashew butter instead of ghee.

For a still healthier, sugar-free version, use stevia powder instead of any other sweetener since mango is quite a sweet fruit. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing. And cut the ghee to a minimum and substitute the wheat flour with ragi flour.

For a gluten-free version, substitute both semolina and wheat flour with oat flour mixed with ragi flour

Sanjyot Keer is a chef, content creator and founder of Your Food Lab. He was the food producer of MasterChef India and made it to the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow 2018 list.