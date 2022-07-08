Recipe: Jijji's Gazpacho Shots

There is nothing better than a serving of chilled gazpacho to cut the heat and feel refreshed.

It is usually served as a soup, but I prefer to serve it in small quantities in glasses or shot glasses as a drink.

And unlike soft drinks, lemonades and lassis, a gazpacho is sugar free, wonderfully nourishing and delicately flavoured and not all like one of those oh-so-healthy, hard-to-swallow veggie smoothies.

My fitness and outdoors-loving, psychiatrist elder sister, Dr Shribala made this splendid recipe on a hot summer day in Los Angeles. It was a gourmet pick-me-up.

She uses Anaheim peppers. I have offered the closest Indian equivalent.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Tamorlan/ Wikimedia Commons

Jijji's Gazpacho Shots

Serves 4-5

Ingredients

1 large Bhavnagri mirchi, seeds removed (please see the note below)

1 kg ripe tomatoes

1 red onion, roughly chopped

2-3 pods garlic

½ green skinned cucumber, preferable, or ½ a regular cucumber, peeled

Salt to taste

1 tbsp sherry vinegar, available online

¼ cup or more extra virgin olive oil

Chilled filtered or boiled or mineral water

Tabasco to taste

Method

Grind the tomatoes, mirchi, onion, garlic, cucumber to a smooth puree with no added water.

Then add the salt, vinegar and enough olive oil so when you blend further the gazpacho turns creamy and smooth and is not watery.

If the mirchi was not spicy add Tabasco per taste.

Strain. Refrigerate till very chilled like and 3-4 hours or more.

Before serving adjust seasoning and add a tiny bit of chilled water if too thick.

Serve in little shot glasses or small glasses.

Note: Bhavnagri chillies are large, fat long chillies that are generally less spicy than regular chillies used in cooking.

Mango, ripe or unripe, makes a nice addition. Or/and celery, Worcestershire sauce, a pinch of sugar. You may want to garnish with chives.

Pineapple is a lovely ingredient for gazpacho. Replace the tomatoes with a full, quite raw, less sweet pineapple.

Gazpacho can also be turned into a cocktail. Line the rim of a margarita glass with tajin powder (available online) and spike the gazpacho with a little vodka or tequila and maybe some kiwi syrup mixer.

For a Jain version, skip onion and garlic and add ginger powder, 1 tbsp chopped celery and a handful of parsley.