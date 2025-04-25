The Dessert You Didn't Know Came from Odisha

Pahala Rasogolla is Odisha's best-kept dessert secret, says Shristi Sahoo.

Unlike its whiter version, made famous by Bengal, this Odisha variety of rosogolla is softer, richer and carries a warm caramel hue that comes from slow-cooking it in light sugar syrup.

Made fresh every day from chhena, Odisha's signature soft cheese, the sweet is rooted in centuries'-old tradition as the favoured temple offering. It is still made by hand in small roadside stalls especially in the Puri area.

The sweet treat melts on your tongue and lingers in memory.

Pahala Rasogolla

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

For the chhena or cottage cheese:

1 litre full-cream milk

2-3 tbsp lemon juice or vinegar

Pinch salt

For the rosogolla syrup:

2 cups sugar

4 cups water

1-2 green elaichi or cardamom pods, crushed, optional, for flavour

Method

To prepare the chhena:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the whole milk to a boil over medium heat.

Once it boils, add the lemon juice gradually, while stirring gently.

The milk will start to curdle.

Line a sieve with muslin cloth, over a bowl, and pour the curdled milk into it.

Rinse the curds with cold water to stop the cooking process and cut the sourness.

Gather the ends of the cloth together and squeeze out as much water as possible.

It needs to be a dry chhena that holds together, but isn't too dry.

The chhena should be pliable.

Divide the dough into small portions and roll into smooth balls, about the size of a golf ball.

Keep aside.

For the syrup:

Add the sugar and the water to a saucepan and, if you prefer, the cardamom pods.

Bring the mixture to a boil, over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves completely.

Once the syrup comes to a boil, gently add the chhena balls to the syrup.

Make sure they have enough space to expand as they cook.

Allow the rosogollas to cook in the syrup for about 15-20 minutes over medium heat till they double in size.

They can be served warm or chilled.

Shristi's Note: Make sure the chhena is well-kneaded for soft and spongy rosogollas.

Customise the sweetness of the syrup to your taste by adjusting the amount of sugar used.