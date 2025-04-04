Odia Recipe: Shristi's Chitau Pitha

The traditional rice cake of Odisha is called Chitau Pitha. Shristi Sahoo says it is often prepared during Odia festivals, especially during Chitalagi Amavasya or Chitau Amavasya celebrations.

Made with rice flour, it can be filled with various sweet or savoury fillings and is then steamed.

Served sometimes with a garnish of fresh coconut, these fluffy pancakes are both exotic and comforting.

IMAGE: Odia Chitau Pitha with shredded coconut for garnish. Photographs: Kind courtesy Prateek Pattanaik/Wikimedia Commons

Odia Chitau Pitha

Ingredients

For the outer layer:

2 cups rice flour

1½ cups water

Pinch salt

Oil for greasing the steamer

For the filling (sweet version):

1 cup grated fresh coconut

½ cup jaggery or sugar

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Method

For the filling:

In a frying pan, heat the grated coconut and the jaggery, over low heat, stirring continuously until the jaggery melts and melds with the coconut.

Add the cardamom powder and mix well.

Add the cardamom powder and mix well. Cook for a few more minutes until it becomes slightly dry. Take off heat and cool.

Keep aside.

For the outer layer:

In a saucepan, bring the water to a boil and add the salt.

Gradually add the rice flour, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Gradually add the rice flour, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Mix until it forms a smooth dough. Take off heat and cool slightly until manageable for handling.

Assembling the Chitau Pitha:

Divide the rice dough into 1½ inch-diameter balls/portions.

Take a portion and flatten in your palm to form a small disc.

Take a portion and flatten in your palm to form a small disc. Place a small amount of the coconut filling in the centre of the disc and carefully fold the edges over to seal it, shaping it into a round or oval cake; ensure it is sealed well. Place a steamer over boiling water, after greasing the steaming container lightly with oil.

Arrange the shaped Chitau Pithas on the steaming plate, leaving a little space between them.

Arrange the shaped Chitau Pithas on the steaming plate, leaving a little space between them. Cover and steam for about 15 to 20 minutes, until cooked and firm. Once cooked, take out of the steamer and cool slightly.

Serve warm as a snack or dessert, garnished, if you prefer, by a sprinkling grated fresh coconut or some additional powdered jaggery.

Shristi's Note: Add a pinch of baking soda to the rice flour dough for make the pithas fluffier.

Dip the pancakes in coconut milk before serving for making them more delish.