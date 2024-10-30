Diwali Recipe: Kabita's Matar Kheer

This unique Matar Kheer is a special dish my mom Kabita Sahoo prepares for festive occasions. Its vibrant colour and creamy richness always takes people by surprise, as they rarely expect green peas to be the star ingredient in a dessert.

It's a family favourite, cherished for its unexpected flavours and the touch of nostalgia it brings to our celebrations. The subtle sweetness, enhanced by fragrant spices and the richness of ghee, makes this kheer unforgettable.

Mum, who is a businesswoman, makes a whole selection of Odia dishes brilliantly especially all the various pithas she rustles up like Haldi Pitha, Manda Pitha, Poda Pitha, Chaitau Pitha. Pithas are a kind of Odia pancake. But sweets and desserts are her forte, I feel, and love her Almond Kheer, Besan Ke Laddus, Sarachakuli (a kind of pitha eaten with malai).

Matar Kheer

Serves: 6



Ingredients

2 cups fresh green peas

½ cup cow ghee

2 cups sugar

4-5 green elaichi or choti elaichi or cardamom, its seeds powdered

2 tbsp sliced pistachios, for garnish

Cold water for the pea paste

Method



To blanch the peas:

Bring 4-5 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

Add the fresh green peas and boil for 2–3 minutes.

Drain and allow the peas to cool completely.

To prepare the pea paste:

Once cooled, blend the peas in a mixer/blender, with a small amount of cold water, to make a coarse paste.

Ensure the paste retains some texture; it shouldn't be too smooth.

In a thick-bottomed saucepan or a kadhai, melt the ghee over medium heat.

Add the green pea paste and fry over medium heat, stirring continuously, until it turns golden brown and fragrant.

Take off heat and keep aside.

To prepare the kheer: