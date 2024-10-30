Diwali Recipe: Kabita's Matar Kheer

This unique Matar Kheer is a special dish my mom Kabita Sahoo prepares for festive occasions. Its vibrant colour and creamy richness always takes people by surprise, as they rarely expect green peas to be the star ingredient in a dessert.
It's a family favourite, cherished for its unexpected flavours and the touch of nostalgia it brings to our celebrations. The subtle sweetness, enhanced by fragrant spices and the richness of ghee, makes this kheer unforgettable.
Mum, who is a businesswoman, makes a whole selection of Odia dishes brilliantly especially all the various pithas she rustles up like Haldi Pitha, Manda Pitha, Poda Pitha, Chaitau Pitha. Pithas are a kind of Odia pancake. But sweets and desserts are her forte, I feel, and love her Almond Kheer, Besan Ke Laddus, Sarachakuli (a kind of pitha eaten with malai).
Matar Kheer
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh green peas
- ½ cup cow ghee
- 2 cups sugar
- 4-5 green elaichi or choti elaichi or cardamom, its seeds powdered
- 2 tbsp sliced pistachios, for garnish
- Cold water for the pea paste
Method
To blanch the peas:
- Bring 4-5 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.
Add the fresh green peas and boil for 2–3 minutes.
Drain and allow the peas to cool completely.
To prepare the pea paste:
- Once cooled, blend the peas in a mixer/blender, with a small amount of cold water, to make a coarse paste.
Ensure the paste retains some texture; it shouldn't be too smooth.
In a thick-bottomed saucepan or a kadhai, melt the ghee over medium heat.
Add the green pea paste and fry over medium heat, stirring continuously, until it turns golden brown and fragrant.
Take off heat and keep aside.
To prepare the kheer:
- In another thick-bottomed saucepan or a kadhai, add the milk and the bay leaves.
Bring the milk to a boil over low heat, stirring continuously to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.
Keep simmering, stirring frequently, till the milk reduces by half.
Then add the fried pea paste.
Stir continuously ensuring the paste is well incorporated into the milk and until the mixture thickens further.
Add the sugar.
Continue stirring for another 5 minutes, or until the sugar dissolves completely and the kheer thickens to your desired consistency.
Stir in the cardamom powder, remove the bay leaves, take off heat and transfer the kheer to a serving bowl.
Garnish with the sliced pistachios.
- Let the kheer cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 1–2 hours before serving.
The chilled Matar Kheer will have a rich and creamy texture, making it perfect for dessert.