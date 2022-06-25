Recipe: Odia Style Dahi Baigana

A fuss-free Odia-style recipe from Sangita Agrawal that is made by deep-frying brinjal or eggplant and simmering it in a spiced yoghurt sauce.

Dahi Baigana is one of the most relished dishes in Odia cuisine and very popular during festivals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Dahi Baigana

Serves: 4

Ingredients

250 gm brinjal or eggplant

½ tsp chilly powder

Pinch haldi or turmeric powder

1 cup dahi or yoghurt

1 tsp sugar, optional

½ tsp black salt

½ tsp salt + extra

2 tsp + 1 tsp mustard oil

1 tsp panch phoran (rai or mustard seeds, jeera or cumin seeds, saunf or fennel, methi or fenugreek seeds and kalonji or nigella seeds)

5-6 curry leaves

2 green chillies or 2 red dried chillies

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

Water

Method

Wash and cut the eggplants into thin, long slices.

Sprinkle the turmeric, red chilly powder, ½ tsp salt on the eggplant slices.

Toss till the eggplant is coated well with the masala.

Set aside to marinate for 10 minutes.

In a bowl, add the sugar, black salt to the yoghurt and whisk.

Taste for salt and if less, add as per taste.

Adjust the consistency by adding water per preference.

The yoghurt mix should not be too thin.

Set aside.

Heat 2 tsp mustard oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Add the marinated eggplant and pan fry till just cooked.

Take off heat and transfer onto a plate.

In the same saucepan, add 1 tsp mustard oil.

Add the panch phoran, green or dried red chillies, curry leaves.

Take off heat and add the fried eggplant.

Toss.

Once the eggplant comes to room temperature, add it to the yoghurt mix.

Stir well.

Sprinkle the jeera powder on top and serve with steamed rice, rotis or parathas.

Note: For a vegan equivalent, substitute the yoghurt with vegan yoghurt.

This eggplant curry pairs well with fried fish. Try Bethica Das's Tilapia Fish Fry.

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.