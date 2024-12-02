Recipe: Shristi's Avocado Toast With Chilly Jam And Feta

When you enjoy a steaming cup of aromatic coffee in a cosy café, the warm and inviting atmosphere surrounds you. The rich flavours of the toasted beans dance on your palate.

Many patrons find themselves drawn to a delicious plate of smashed avocado on toast, which is often on the menu -- the creamy green spread artfully arranged on a slice of crusty, golden-brown bread, creating a delightful contrast that enhances the gustatory experience.

Initially, I felt this touted superfood lacked flavour. But I was pleasantly surprised by its buttery texture and subtle earthiness, which complemented the robust notes of my beverage.

After trying this dish at several cafés in London, I learned that its secret lies in the use of sourdough bread and proper seasoning. This combination makes it an exceptional choice for breakfast or brunch.

Avocados are recognised as a significant source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly in the form of alpha-linolenic acid, according to Healthline. When paired with feta cheese, they provide a valuable source of protein, while sourdough offers essential carbohydrates, creating a guilt-free and satisfying option for a healthy snack.

I finally discovered the most tangy version of this classic dish and here is my recipe for Smashed Avocado on Sourdough Bread with Chilly Jam, Sunflower Seeds and Feta Cheese.

Many flavours and consistencies come together in this preparation – the tang of chilly jam, sun-dried tomatoes and lemon, richness of the butter and avocado, sweetness of the honey, kick of the feta and the crunch of the sunflower seeds.

Chilly Jam can found in many gourmet grocery stores or online and is a condiment made from roasted chillies and roasted peppers, which are combined with a little tomato, garlic, vinegar, sugar and sometimes ginger and boiled down till you get jam. It can be easily made (external link) at home too.

Smashed Avocado on Sourdough Bread with Chilly Jam, Sunflower Seeds and Feta Cheese

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 perfectly ripe avocados

60 gm feta cheese

2 tbsp roasted sunflower seeds

4 tbsp red chilly jam or sweet chilly sauce (jam can be purchased online)

2 tbsp honey

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Pinch freshly cracked black pepper

2 slices lemon

4 slices sourdough bread

Few pieces sun-dried tomatoes

2 tsp butter

Method