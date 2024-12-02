Recipe: Shristi's Avocado Toast With Chilly Jam And Feta

When you enjoy a steaming cup of aromatic coffee in a cosy café, the warm and inviting atmosphere surrounds you. The rich flavours of the toasted beans dance on your palate.
Many patrons find themselves drawn to a delicious plate of smashed avocado on toast, which is often on the menu -- the creamy green spread artfully arranged on a slice of crusty, golden-brown bread, creating a delightful contrast that enhances the gustatory experience.
Initially, I felt this touted superfood lacked flavour. But I was pleasantly surprised by its buttery texture and subtle earthiness, which complemented the robust notes of my beverage.
After trying this dish at several cafés in London, I learned that its secret lies in the use of sourdough bread and proper seasoning. This combination makes it an exceptional choice for breakfast or brunch.
Avocados are recognised as a significant source of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly in the form of alpha-linolenic acid, according to Healthline. When paired with feta cheese, they provide a valuable source of protein, while sourdough offers essential carbohydrates, creating a guilt-free and satisfying option for a healthy snack.
I finally discovered the most tangy version of this classic dish and here is my recipe for Smashed Avocado on Sourdough Bread with Chilly Jam, Sunflower Seeds and Feta Cheese.
Many flavours and consistencies come together in this preparation – the tang of chilly jam, sun-dried tomatoes and lemon, richness of the butter and avocado, sweetness of the honey, kick of the feta and the crunch of the sunflower seeds.
Chilly Jam can found in many gourmet grocery stores or online and is a condiment made from roasted chillies and roasted peppers, which are combined with a little tomato, garlic, vinegar, sugar and sometimes ginger and boiled down till you get jam. It can be easily made (external link) at home too.
Smashed Avocado on Sourdough Bread with Chilly Jam, Sunflower Seeds and Feta Cheese
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 2 perfectly ripe avocados
- 60 gm feta cheese
- 2 tbsp roasted sunflower seeds
- 4 tbsp red chilly jam or sweet chilly sauce (jam can be purchased online)
- 2 tbsp honey
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
- Pinch freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 slices lemon
- 4 slices sourdough bread
- Few pieces sun-dried tomatoes
- 2 tsp butter
Method
- Toast the sourdough bread slices in a toaster or on a grill until golden brown.
Butter.
Now slather chilly jam or the sweet chilly sauce evenly over the toast.
Work quickly so the toast does not get cold.
Slice the avocados in half.
Scoop out the flesh, and divide between the four slices of toast.
Use a fork to mash or spread the avocado evenly.
Drizzle a few drops of fresh lemon juice and little honey over the avocado layer.
Sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese and the sun-dried tomatoes on top.
Finish with a handful of roasted sunflower seeds.
Season with a sprinkle of salt and a dash of freshly cracked pepper.