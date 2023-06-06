News
Recipe: Suresh Moopanar's Drumstick Curry

Recipe: Suresh Moopanar's Drumstick Curry

By SURESH MOOPANAR
June 06, 2023 17:19 IST
Moringa or drumsticks are a common ingredient used in curries across India.

They can be cooked with toor dal, mung dal, tomatoes and/or tamarind pulp and relished with a hot bowl of steamed rice and papad.

Drumstick rasam and sambar are equally popular at my home, but Drumstick Curry cooked in a rich gravy of assorted Indian spices is one of my personal favourites.

Drumstick curry

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Suresh Moopanar/Behind Cook

Drumstick Curry

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 100-150 gm drumsticks, each cut 2-3 inch-pieces
  • 1 cup finely chopped onions
  • 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
  • 50 gm yoghurt, no lumps or vegan yoghurt
  • 2 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 2 green chillies
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • ½ cup peanuts
  • ½ cup grated fresh coconut
  • 100 gm coriander leaves
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 4 tbsp cooking oil
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • Water

Method

  • Heat 2 tbsp of the oil in a kadhai.
    Add the chopped drumsticks and lightly saute.
    Add 1 tsp of the haldi and salt.
    Stir.
    Add ½ cup water.
    Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes over low to medium heat.
    Take off heat and keep aside.
  • In a separate kadhai, dry roast the peanuts and the grated coconut.
    Take off heat and let it cool.
    Transfer the peanut-coconut mixture into a grinder.
    Add half the coriander leaves and the green chillies.
    Grind to a coarse mixture without water. 
    Keep aside.
  • In the same kadhai, heat the remaining oil.
    Add the chopped onions and saute till golden brown.
    Add the chopped tomatoes and mix well.
    Add the ginger-garlic paste and a little salt.
    Add the ground peanut-coconut mixture and mix well.
    Add 1 cup water and cook.
  • Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, add the yoghurt , remaining turmeric powder, red chilly powder, cumin powder, coriander powder.
    Whisk all ingredients together.
    Add this to the curry and mix.
  • Cover and cook for 4 minutes more till the oil begins to separate from the masala.
    Add the cooked drumsticks.
    Mix lightly and simmer 4-5 minutes.
    Add the garam masala and the remaining chopped coriander leaves.
    Toss lightly and cook for a minute or 2 more.
    Serve hot with rice, rotis, dosas or appams.

Suresh Moopanar is a home chef and the man responsible for the YouTube channel BehindCook.

Watch the video below for a step-by-step tutorial on how to make Suresh Moopanar's Drumstick Curry.

SURESH MOOPANAR
Recipe: Jayanti's Kairi Panna
Recipe: Refreshing, Simple Sattu Sherbat
Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Zunka
Harry first British royal in 132 yrs to appear in court
Rohit's goal: Winning WTC before stepping down
Cops crack down on anti-Muslim posters in U'khand town
Spurs appoint former Celtic coach as manager
