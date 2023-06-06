Recipe: Suresh Moopanar's Drumstick Curry

Moringa or drumsticks are a common ingredient used in curries across India.
They can be cooked with toor dal, mung dal, tomatoes and/or tamarind pulp and relished with a hot bowl of steamed rice and papad.
Drumstick rasam and sambar are equally popular at my home, but Drumstick Curry cooked in a rich gravy of assorted Indian spices is one of my personal favourites.
Drumstick Curry
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 100-150 gm drumsticks, each cut 2-3 inch-pieces
- 1 cup finely chopped onions
- 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
- 50 gm yoghurt, no lumps or vegan yoghurt
- 2 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- 2 green chillies
- 1 tsp red chilly powder
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
- 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
- ½ cup peanuts
- ½ cup grated fresh coconut
- 100 gm coriander leaves
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 4 tbsp cooking oil
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- Water
Method
- Heat 2 tbsp of the oil in a kadhai.
Add the chopped drumsticks and lightly saute.
Add 1 tsp of the haldi and salt.
Stir.
Add ½ cup water.
Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes over low to medium heat.
Take off heat and keep aside.
- In a separate kadhai, dry roast the peanuts and the grated coconut.
Take off heat and let it cool.
Transfer the peanut-coconut mixture into a grinder.
Add half the coriander leaves and the green chillies.
Grind to a coarse mixture without water.
Keep aside.
- In the same kadhai, heat the remaining oil.
Add the chopped onions and saute till golden brown.
Add the chopped tomatoes and mix well.
Add the ginger-garlic paste and a little salt.
Add the ground peanut-coconut mixture and mix well.
Add 1 cup water and cook.
- Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, add the yoghurt , remaining turmeric powder, red chilly powder, cumin powder, coriander powder.
Whisk all ingredients together.
Add this to the curry and mix.
- Cover and cook for 4 minutes more till the oil begins to separate from the masala.
Add the cooked drumsticks.
Mix lightly and simmer 4-5 minutes.
Add the garam masala and the remaining chopped coriander leaves.
Toss lightly and cook for a minute or 2 more.
Serve hot with rice, rotis, dosas or appams.
Suresh Moopanar is a home chef and the man responsible for the YouTube channel BehindCook.
Watch the video below for a step-by-step tutorial on how to make Suresh Moopanar's Drumstick Curry.