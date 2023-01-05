News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Bethica's Dal With Moringa Leaves

Recipe: Bethica's Dal With Moringa Leaves

By BETHICA DAS
January 05, 2023 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dal is the core of every humble desi meal.

You will find thousands of variations of it like Bethica Das's spicy, tangy version that features moringa leaves.

Rich in vitamins, minerals, calcium, protein and iron, drumstick leaves also contains antioxidants, which boost the immune system, fight inflammation and lower blood sugar and cholesterol.

Tuck into a hot bowl of Dal With Moringa Leaves with steamed rice, naans or tandoori rotis.

After working most of her life in a bank, Bethica swapped the routines of banking, likely about dealing with columns of figures, clients and bookkeeping, for dabbling with exotic spices, fragrances and tastes as she expands her repertoire of Indian and fusion Indian cuisine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Dal With Moringa Leaves

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • ½ cup toor dal or pigeon pea lentil or split yellow lentils, soaked in water for 30 minutes
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cups moringa leaves, chopped
  • 1-2 green chillies, slit lengthwise
  • 2-3 garlic pods, chopped
  • 1-inch piece ginger, chopped
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp tamarind paste mixed with ½ cup water
  • 1 tbsp red chilly powder
  • 1½ cups water
  • Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp

For the tempering

  • 2 tbsp oil
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • 1-2 sprig curry leaves
  • 2-3 whole dry red chillies, torn
  • 2-3 garlic pods, sliced

Method

  • Add 1½ cups of water and the soaked lentils into a pressure cooker over medium heat.
    Add the chopped onion and tomato.
    Add the ginger, garlic, green chillies, moringa leaves.
    Add the turmeric powder.
    Mix.
    Cover the cooker and let the dal cook for 4-5 whistles.
    Take off heat and let the pressure release naturally.
    Add the tamarind paste.
    Add the red chilly powder and the salt.
    Mash well, place it over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.
    Simmer over medium heat for 5-10 minutes.
    Take off heat and transfer to a serving dish.
  • Heat the oil in a tempering pan or small frying pan.
    Add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds and allow the mustard seeds to splutter.
    Then add the sliced garlic, curry leaves and the torn dry red chillies.
    Saute for a few seconds.
    Take off heat and pour the tadka over the prepared dal.
    Serve hot with steamed or jeera rice, naans or tandoori rotis.

Editor's Note: For Jain dal omit onions, garlic and ginger and use 1 tsp saunth or ginger powder instead.

Add 1 tbsp ghee while cooking the dal for added taste.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
BETHICA DAS
COMMENT
Print this article
How to make Modi's favourite Moringa Paratha
How to make Modi's favourite Moringa Paratha
Recipe: Moringa Leaves Stir-Fry
Recipe: Moringa Leaves Stir-Fry
3 Moringa recipes you will LOVE
3 Moringa recipes you will LOVE
What Virat-Anushka Did In Vrindavan
What Virat-Anushka Did In Vrindavan
Covid Chaos In China's Hospitals
Covid Chaos In China's Hospitals
10 police vehicles couldn't track Kanjhawala case car
10 police vehicles couldn't track Kanjhawala case car
Kanjhawala victim's kin rebuts friend's 'drunk' claim
Kanjhawala victim's kin rebuts friend's 'drunk' claim

More like this

Recipe: Maharashtrian Amboli

Recipe: Maharashtrian Amboli

Bethica Das' Moringa Leaf Thepla

Bethica Das' Moringa Leaf Thepla

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances