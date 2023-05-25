Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Zunka

Maharashtrian cuisine with its wide variety of flavours never ceases to surprise.

A regular fare in every Maharashtrian household, Zunka is a dry, spicy variant of the famous pithla, with besan or chickpea flour as the star ingredient.

Zunka is traditionally served with jowar bhakri for a complete balance of taste and nutrition.

Mumbai may have always been identified with Vada Pav, but in the '90s a worthy competitor emerged in the form of the humbler Zunka Bhakar, which got an official boost from the then Shiv Sena-BJP government when they opened up kendras across the state to serve hearty meals of this combo -- at a princely price of Rs 1.

Soon, as these kendras stopped selling Zunka Bhakar due to various reasons, this wholesome fare is now limited to dine-in restaurants in Maharashtrian-dominated parts of the city.

Quick to make, with easily available ingredients, zunka is a must-try if you want to experience the authentic taste of rustic Maharashtra.

Zunka

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 cup besan or chickpea flour

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp minced ginger, crushed in a mortar and pestle

1 tsp minced green chilly, crushed in a mortar and pestle

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp dhania or coriander powder

¼ tsp garam masala, optional

2 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, for garnish

3 tbsp vegetable oil, preferably peanut oil

Pinch hing or asafoetida

Hot water

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Method